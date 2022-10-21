Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources

Anirban Sen and Shankar Ramakrishnan
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The banks providing $13 billion in financing for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter Inc have abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, people familiar with the matter said.

The banks are not planning to syndicate the debt as is typical with such acquisitions, and are instead planning to keep it on their balance sheets until there is more investor appetite, the sources said.

The banks, which include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays Plc, declined to comment. Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk agreed to pay $44 billion for Twitter in April, before the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in a bid to fight inflation. This made the acquisition financing look too cheap in the eyes of credit investors, so the banks would have to take a financial hit totaling hundreds of millions of dollars to get it off their books.

Also preventing the banks from marketing the debt was uncertainty around the deal's completion. Musk has tried to get out of the deal, arguing Twitter misled him over the number of spam accounts on the platform, and only agreed to comply with a Delaware court judge's Oct. 28 deadline to close the transaction earlier this month. He has not revealed details on Twitter's new leadership and business plan, and many debt investors are holding back until they get more details on that front, the sources said.

The debt package for the Twitter deal is comprised of junk-rated loans, which are risky because of the amount of debt the company is taking on, as well as secured and unsecured bonds.

Rising interest rates and broader market volatility has pushed investors to stay away from some junk-rated debt. For example, Wall Street banks led by Bank of America suffered a $700 million loss in September on the sale of about $4.55 billion in debt backing the leveraged buyout of business software company Citrix Systems Inc.

In September, a group of banks canceled efforts to sell about $4 billion of debt that financed Apollo Global Management Inc's deal to buy telecom and broadband assets from Lumen Technologies after failing to find buyers.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Shankar Ramakrishnan in New York; Additional reporting by Sheila Dang, Abigail Summerville and Matt Tracy; Editing by Josie Kao)

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Debt to Be Held by Banks Amid Turbulent Markets

    A truncated timeline to sell $13 billion in debt—and strained market conditions—could make Twitter the biggest “hung” buyout deal ever.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • Twitter Rubbished Mass Layoff Reports Following Elon Musk Takeover

    Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) confronted reports suggesting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk aimed to gut its workforce as part of his takeover. Twitter told staff there had not been plans for companywide layoffs since it signed Musk's deal, Bloomberg reports citing an internal memo. Musk's plan for Twitter reportedly involved downsizing its staff by 75%, reducing Twitter's staff to just over 2,000 people, compared with the 7,500 its current strength. Also Read: Twitter-Elon Musk Deal Is On As

  • Ford already ‘bit the proverbial bullet’ ahead of earnings, but GM results could go either way

    Ford Motor Co.'s third-quarter earnings report shouldn't be too dramatic since the company already warned about rising costs and inventory problems, but General Motors Co.'s report could be a different story as Wall Street analysts have boosted their estimates at a time of growing worries of weakening demand.

  • How to Buy Verizon and Its 7.5% Dividend Yield With Low Risk

    Verizon stock is hitting 52-week lows on Friday after disappointing earnings. But for the bulls, a low-risk long setup may be near.

  • ‘I’m not Warren Buffett’: Elon Musk says there’s a key difference between him and the investor—he actually makes stuff

    “I’m not an investor,” the Tesla CEO said on an earnings call. “I am an engineer and manufacturing person and a technologist.”

  • ‘Wellness Month’ at Twitter Turns Frantic as Musk Deal Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- For national emotional wellness month, Twitter Inc. has stuffed employee inboxes with tips on self care and balance. The outgoing messages, however, are frantic.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a C

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla Stock. She’s Been Right About It This Year.

    The ARK Innovation ETF has been buying the dip in the EV stock after selling it when shares were between $300 and $350 earlier this year.

  • Musk's Tweets Irk Biden But Offer Scant Room for Security Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm over Elon Musk’s recent Russia-friendly tweets is driving Biden administration officials to explore using a secretive review panel to assess the national-security risks of his business interests.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-Suite

  • Uber, Lyft stocks rise as Deutsche Bank points to strong ridesharing demand

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down a Deutsche Bank note on ridesharing companies.

  • Twitter, Musk Talks Warm Up as Buyout Closing Deadline Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Advisers to Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk are hard at work trying to get the $44 billion deal closed by the end of the month, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTwitter Tumbles After US Weighs

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Sales Seen Boosting September-Quarter Results

    Investors will be paying close attention to Apple's September-quarter earnings and guidance amid signs of slowing consumer spending.

  • Fed's rate debate shifts to how, and when, to slow down

    The Federal Reserve, set to approve another large interest rate increase early next month, is shifting to a debate over how much higher it can safely push borrowing costs and how and when to slow the pace of future increases. "This debate about exactly where we should go, and then become more data-dependent, is going to heat up in the last part of the year here," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a Reuters interview last week. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly added her voice to that debate on Friday during an event in Monterey, California.

  • The Treasury Market Could Seize Up. That Could Be Disastrous for Everyone.

    The danger is that illiquidity and volatility in stocks and bonds will feed off each other, made worse by foreign central banks forced to sell Treasuries to defend their currencies against a rising dollar.

  • Nikola to build hydrogen hub on nearly 1,000 acres in West Valley

    The vehicle maker said its working to build a large-scale hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure business for its customers and for third-party demand. Here's where it's building a hydrogen hub in Arizona.

  • Why Boston Beer Popped on Friday

    Shares of Sam Adams brewer The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) popped their top on Friday, surging 17.6% through 1 p.m. ET after beating earnings last night. Expected by Wall Street analysts to earn a pro forma profit of $3.07 per share on sales of $567.8 million, Boston Beer instead ended up earning $2.21 per share when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Plus $1.61 per share in non-cash impairment charges, that equals $3.82 per share, pro forma, with sales coming in at $596.5 million.

  • Robert Half stock tumbles after job-search company’s earnings miss, with clients becoming more selective

    Shares of Robert Half International Inc. headed toward a 20-month low Friday, after the headhunter missed profit and revenue expectations and provided a downbeat outlook, saying its clients are getting pickier and taking longer to hire people.

  • Oilfield-Service Stocks Are Surging

    Oil prices were basically flat this week. Natural gas fell 23%. Energy stocks have shot higher nonetheless. Leading the charge in the energy sector this week are oilfield services firms, which help exploration and production companies like Exxon Mobil, which hit a new all-time high on Friday, and Occidental Petroleum, the top stock in the S 500 this year, find and extract fossil fuels. Schlumberger beat third-quarter earnings estimates on Friday with 28% year-over-year revenue growth, and its sh

  • How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Dow Jones Closes Near Session Lows; Initial Claims Fend Off Recession Talk For Now; Verizon, AmEx On Deck

    The Dow Jones reversed lower in afternoon trading after initial jobless claims came lower than expected.