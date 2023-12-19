Banks will be forced to reimburse scam victims up to £415,000 under new rules

Banks will be forced to reimburse scam victims on sums worth up to £415,000 from next year, the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) announced on Tuesday.

Thousands of people have lost their savings in recent years due to authorised push payment (APP) fraud, when a scammer tricks someone into transferring money out of their bank account.

Criminals stole £239m through APP fraud in the first half of 2023 alone, according to statistics from UK Finance, a trade body, while cases were up a fifth on the same period the year before.

The new requirements, which will take effect on Oct. 7 2024, will make reimbursing APP fraud victims mandatory for payment firms. However, not all consumers will be eligible.

Firms will be allowed to deny victims a reimbursement in four instances: if they ignored warning messages from their banks, failed to promptly notify their bank of the suspected fraud, did not share information with their bank that could help them assess the claim or did not consent to fraud details being reported to the police.

The exception will not apply if the fraud victim was vulnerable. Also, the onus will be on the bank to prove the scam victim acted with “gross negligence”. Therefore, the PSR said it expects only a small minority of cases will be subject to this exception.

The cost of the reimbursement will be shared 50-50 between the sending and receiving firm.

Chris Hemsley, of the PSR, said: “Our approach incentivises banks and other payment firms to prevent APP fraud from happening in the first place while ensuring victims are protected in a consistent way.”

October 2024 was the “earliest” the requirement could be put in place, the PSR said, to give firms enough time to train staff and change the way they handle APP scams.

However, some consumer groups argued that the October start date would leave victims without extra protections for longer.

Innovate Finance, the industry body, said that while it recognised consumers must be adequately protected from APP fraud, it was concerned about how the new rules could impact the payments industry.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the PSR has decided to adopt rules that set the upper threshold for reimbursements at £415,000, protecting the very wealthiest in society, at the expense of UK payment firms who will be made solely liable.

“Due to higher costs overall it is also likely that it is the vast majority of consumers who will end up paying more to protect the most well-off.

“Despite multiple rounds of consultation the PSR has failed to take on board feedback from across the industry on the potential impact that setting the threshold so high will have on payment firms, which could lead to loss of future investment in the sector, and in worst case scenarios firms failing due to the excessive reimbursement costs.

“This could ultimately harm competition and innovation in the UK payments sector in the future.”

Paul Davis, director of fraud prevention, of the TSB, said: “Having long-campaigned for a higher level of fraud protection for consumers, these new rules will make a huge difference to the many innocent scam victims of other banks, who currently face a lottery when trying to get their money back.

“However, it’s vital that both social media and telecoms companies introduce much-needed anti-fraud measures to stop fraud from happening in the first place.”

Recommended

Monzo customers most hit by scams – but least likely to get a refund

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.