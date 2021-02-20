Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

1 / 2

Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.

The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.

“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”

Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.

The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.

“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”

Interest Payments

Eskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.

The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.

It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.

“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.

After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.

No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.

The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How Lily Rabe Trained to Be Her Own Stunt Double In Her New Thriller Series

    The actor picked up strength training for her new role in the Amazon Prime series "Tell Me Your Secrets." Now, she's a weight-room convert, and her strength is sure to show on-screen.

  • JPMorgan Says PE Deals to Spur European Junk-Bond Craze: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. says the leveraged-debt markets in the EMEA region will get a boost this year from a spate of private-equity deals and investors’ clamor for higher yields.Ben Thompson and Daniel Rudnicki Schlumberger, co-heads of the leveraged-finance team for Europe, Middle East and Africa, point to 300 billion euros ($364 billion) of “dry powder” in the hands of private-equity firms. Putting this to work for acquisitions including leveraged buyouts should lead to a rush of debt issuance. According to Fitch Ratings, PE sponsors typically use their own funds only for half of the purchase price and rely on leveraged loans or high-yield bonds to complete deals.Meanwhile, Europe’s near-zero base rates and the burden of $14.2 trillion of negative-yield debt across the world are pushing investors to snap up junk-rated debt to earn higher returns.Thompson and Rudnicki Schlumberger spoke with Laura Benitez and Ruth McGavin on Feb. 8, 2021. Comments have been edited and condensed.What will drive leveraged-debt issuance this year?Thompson:High-yield bond sales will be robust this year, and even exceed last year’s tally of about 87 billion euros. With 110 billion euros of high-yield bonds with call dates due in 2021, supply from potential refinances alone could be significant.There’s more dry powder than ever before, about 300 billion euros, and it’s going to spur a wave of mergers and acquisitions including auctions and many public-to-private deals, despite elevated valuations. We’ll also see a lot of corporate M&A, which now make up about 50% of the market.What’s spurring the intense hunt for yield we’re seeing?Thompson:Investors have a lot of cash to put to work and there’s even more behind it, as the search for yield continues. I don’t see enough net new-money supply to overrun demand in the near term.We’re seeing more credit buyers seeking higher-yielding assets, and they are willing to stretch on credits to achieve these goals. There are deep and growing pockets of credit capital at pretty much all stops from the mid-to high-single digits all the way into the low-to mid-double digits.Rudnicki Schlumberger:In the short-term, demand is very good but in a time of unprecedented volatility, risks remain. The reopening of the economy in 2021 is what we’re looking for, but a new strain of the virus could jeopardize that.What is the bank’s strategy for stressed and distressed credits?Thompson:We’re still looking actively at businesses that have come up against challenges in 2020. We put our balance sheet to work for a number of stressed names last year and we intend to continue that strategy selectively this year.We’re looking more for companies that are experiencing temporary dislocations and have upcoming liquidity challenges in a 12-18 month period.How are you approaching ESG lending?Rudnicki Schlumberger:The first thing is to find indicators that matter to the company and have been tracked for some time. We want to make sure they are meaningful, and not just for show. The targets need to be ambitious.Companies are trying to achieve these goals and there is also clear momentum from the investor base as they want to be able to show their end-investors that they are supporting ESG-compliant transactions.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy's Eni vows to become carbon neutral by 2050 in latest green push

    Italy's Eni on Friday became the latest energy group to increase its climate ambition with a promise to be carbon neutral by 2050, as it seeks to keep pace in an industry under mounting investor pressure to curb emissions. Eni shares, which rose more than 3% after the plan, were up 1.2% by 1615 GMT versus a 0.5% rise in European oil and gas index. "We commit to the full decarbonisation of all our products and processes by 2050," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

  • PAOG Expects To Realize Revenue This Year From New CBD Nutraceuticals

    Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today highlighted the company's anticipated revenue expected this year from its CBD nutraceutical expansion. Earlier this week, the company published an online, multimedia presentation detailing the company's CBD nutraceutical development expansion plans. The presentation includes details on PAOG's strategic engagements with Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Alkmae Holdings, Inc. ...

  • Pimco, Emso Detect Default Risk Mispricing in Pemex’s Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- In financial markets awash with so much cash that junk bonds can yield less than 2%, the state-owned oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos is a jarring outlier.At 5.4%, the yield on the company’s benchmark bonds is not only well above that of similarly rated debt, it’s also almost four percentage points higher than the rate investors demand to buy Mexican government bonds. That gap -- known as the sovereign to quasi-sovereign spread -- is the biggest of its kind in the world, and the message it sends is crystal-clear: Pemex’s financial woes are so severe that investors have serious doubts about whether the government will bail it out when needed.But is that a rational fear?To some long-time financiers, it is not. Pemex yields, they say, should be much lower. For as bad as the company’s financials are today -- and they are almost certainly worse than ever -- creditors have history on their side. Never once in the past half century has a financially healthy government like Mexico allowed a state-run company of Pemex’s import to default on its bonds, according to Lee Buchheit, who was involved in almost every major sovereign debt restructuring carried out over that time as a lawyer at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.“Companies like Pemex that are so important to a country’s economy,” Buchheit says, “everybody knows that they can’t really be allowed to fail.”Especially under the direction of a president like Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a populist firebrand who was born in the heart of Mexican oil country and has long made returning Pemex to its former glory a central part of his economic doctrine. For Alliance Bernstein, Pacific Investment Management Co. and Emso Asset Management, AMLO’s obsession with Pemex was a key factor in their decision to make a contrarian bet on the bonds.“This particular administration and this particular president has been a longstanding supporter and a champion of the nationalization of the oil and gas industry in Mexico,” said Pramol Dhawan, who heads emerging markets at Pimco, the No. 2 holder of Pemex debt. “I find it quite hard to envisage a scenario where the government will spite itself and let Pemex go.”In an interview Wednesday evening with Bloomberg News, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera emphatically re-stated the government’s commitment to Pemex, calling it “one of the most important assets of the country” and pledging to unveil in coming days a significant reduction to the company’s tax burden this year to help stabilize its finances. Pemex, he said, is “an asset we have to take care of.”The government will inject $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion into Pemex this year, and offer a 75 billion-peso ($3.7 billion) tax break, according to Reuters. Bonds due in 2027 climbed 0.8 cent to 106 cents on the dollar Thursday.By almost any measure, Pemex is worse off than at any time in its 82-year history. Its oil output has fallen sharply since the early years of this century. Its $110.3 billion of debt, by far the most among peers, just keeps swelling. Its death toll from Covid-19 was the highest of any company tracked by Bloomberg last year, and the numbers continue to rise as it struggles to maintain operations.But investors counting on Lopez Obrador’s unwavering support have made a fat profit on Pemex bonds over the past few months, with notes due in six years returning 15% since the end of October -- four times the average for emerging markets. And Pemex’s yields remain unusually elevated. The company’s spread over the sovereign stands at 382 basis points, more than 20 times the equivalent measure for Petroleo Brasileiro SA and five times the level for Colombia’s Ecopetrol SA.Pemex’s spreads are even more than 100 basis points higher than those for the poster child of quasi-sovereign risk: South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the unprofitable state-owned utility that relies on government bailouts to service its debt. Its notes yield about 200 basis points more than sovereign bonds.In the past decades, there have been examples of state-owned companies defaulting in Dubai and Russia, but in those instances the governments were also in distress. Mexico, by contrast, enjoys investment-grade credit ratings even as Pemex’s finances become ever more precarious.A Pemex spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comment. Herrera said there’s no risk of default.The oil producer’s debt load is rising as output hovers near the lowest in four decades. Volatile oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic have added to its woes, forcing the company to slash investment. It’s squeezing suppliers to whom it owes billions of dollars.“You’re starting to play with fire,” said John Padilla, managing director at IPD Latin America. “This is a game of mercy. The only question is, when do you hit the button?”In all the years Pemex has been on life support, successive Mexican governments haven’t pulled the plug. That’s partly because of the influence Pemex and its more than 125,000 employees have over the country, where sovereignty over the oil industry is seen as part of the nation’s heritage. The anniversary of Mexico’s 1930s expropriation of oil companies is celebrated across the country on March 18.Lopez Obrador, 67, campaigned on a promise to revive Pemex, but it’s been a challenge, with downgrades to junk by Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service Inc. Help has come mostly in the form of stop-gap measures, such as 46.3 billion pesos ($2.3 billion) in tax benefits in 2020 and a debt swap with the government in December that freed up 95.6 billion pesos to repay short-term liabilities.For all the worry about Pemex’s finances, the question for many investors simply comes down to whether they can keep counting on that government support.At Emso Asset Management, a Pemex bondholder, head of strategy Patrick Esteruelas says Mexico is well aware that a default or restructuring would raise doubts about the administration’s willingness to pay its own debts.“The AMLO government views Pemex as a central pillar of its goal to achieve energy self-sufficiency,” he said. “We see Mexico sovereign risk and Pemex risk as effectively the same.”(Updates to add Reuters report in ninth paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the spelling of a name in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop to More Than One Week Low; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped to the lowest levels in more than a week and Treasury yields edged higher amid growing concern rising borrowing costs could sap a rally that’s driven equity values to historic highs.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 0.4%, the third consecutive decline. The energy and communication services sectors weighed on the S&P 500, which posted its biggest drop since Jan. 29. A report earlier showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected. Walmart Inc. fell 6.5% after saying it will increase spending on worker salaries and automation.“This rise in rates will certainly test the mettle and staying power of the bulls,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed as high as 1.32% before paring the increase. Yields reached the highest levels in a year earlier this week. Technology companies such as Tesla Inc., which have seen their valuations surge, are often seen as the most at risk of a pullback.“The market is starting to get a little wary of this ‘bad news is good news’ scenario,” said Matt Benkendorf, chief investment officer of Vontobel Quality Growth. “Now you’ve seen a bit of a mixed picture, which scrambles the monetary policy visibility.”In currency markets, the pound touched the strongest level versus the euro since March amid continued optimism over the nation’s vaccine rollout. The dollar weakened against Group of 10 peers. Bitcoin retreated, paring its weekly gain to 5%.Commodities were broadly higher, with lumber futures climbed to a record $1,004.90 per 1,000 board feet. Copper in London hit a fresh 8-year high as China’s traders returned from holiday with metals markets in a bullish mood.Meanwhile, the global oil market is grappling with a crisis caused by freezing temperatures in the U.S. More than 4 million barrels a day of output -- almost 40% of the nation’s crude production -- is now offline, according to traders and executives.Stocks in Asia dropped overnight, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.6% and Japan’s Topix index 1% lower.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rangers top Flyers 3-2 in shootout to stop 4-game skid

    It might not have been a work of art, but any kind of win felt beautiful to the New York Rangers. Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Colin Blackwell and Brendan Smith scored in regulation for New York, which snapped a four-game skid.

  • The Mars rover has a Florida connection. Here’s what you should know before it lands

    It’s a big day for space exploration.

  • NVIDIA Stunts Ethereum Mining on GPUs and Launches Custom Mining Chips

    Semiconductor designer NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recognized the current shortage of graphics processing units (GPUs) on store shelves and is taking some steps to alleviate the issue. Upcoming GPUs will have their Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) hash rates cut in half, and the company is also launching a separate series of chips specifically designed for cryptocurrency mining. Graphics card prices have skyrocketed in recent months, driven partly by high demand from cryptocurrency miners amid rising currency prices.

  • Kate McKinnon Exits ‘The Dropout’ Hulu Limited Series About Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes

    EXCLUSIVE: Kate McKinnon has dropped out of The Dropout, Hulu’s limited drama series based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos. McKinnon had been attached to the project from the start. Hulu have The Dropout a series a straight-to-series order almost two years ago, in […]

  • Powell leads Raptors to 110-96 win over skidding Bucks

    Norman Powell's efficiency ensured the Toronto Raptors would extend the Milwaukee Bucks' longest skid in four years. Powell matched a season high with 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 27 and the Raptors beat Milwaukee 110-96 on Thursday night to hand the Bucks their fifth consecutive loss. “I thought we did a great job as a team of moving the ball and playing hard on defense to open up our transition so we could get easy looks,” Powell said.

  • Mars landing time: When will Perseverance rover land? How Nasa’s ‘seven minutes of terror’ will play out

    The descent is Nasa’s most ambitious Mars rover mission in history

  • Rangers down Flyers in shootout, snap 4-game losing skid

    Rangers wing Artemi Panarin explains how proud he is the team didn't give up and got the 2 points despite giving up the tying goal late in the third period. Brendan Smith explains how the team needed this win badly after being on a 4-game losing streak. Head coach David Quinn is pleased with how the team dug deep and pulled out a win against a very talented Flyers team.

  • Nemanja Bjelica, DaQuan Jeffries earn longer look in Kings' latest loss

    Notable play by forwards Bjelica and Jeffries made an impact despite Kings' loss to Heat.

  • Bill Gates: Permanent Facebook ban of Trump would be 'a shame'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said that a permanent Facebook ban of former president Donald Trump "would be a shame" and would amount to an "extreme measure."

  • 'Fasten your seatbelts' — The case for a roaring economic recovery

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 19, 2021.

  • Gold Goes From a Star Commodity to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold began the year with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Spot prices touched a seven-month low on Friday before erasing losses as the dollar moved lower, though bullion is already down more than 6% this year.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, is now 2021’s worst performer in the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”Through Thursday, gold’s start to the year was the worst since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest level in about a year this week.Inflation expectations have also climbed, with 10-year U.S. breakevens touching the highest since 2014 earlier this week. Still, that may not be as supportive for gold as it typically would be, according to Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd.A “rapid recovery will inevitably lead to higher inflation. This should not be positive for gold as it is a good kind of inflation, reflecting an acceleration of economic activity, and not a bad kind of inflation, signaling a loss of trust in the U.S. dollar,” he said in a note. The economic recovery should prompt investors to sell some of their holdings of the haven, he said.There are signs that’s already happening, with holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds falling to the lowest since July, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Holdings are down about 1% this year and sustained outflows could prove a serious headwind.Spot gold was up 0.1% at 1:34 p.m. in New York after dropping as much as 0.8% to $1,760.67 an ounce, the lowest since July 2. Futures for April delivery on the Comex rose 0.1% to settle at $1,777.40 an ounce. Silver added 0.5%, while platinum dipped and palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened 0.1% after falling as much as 0.4%.Still, some see prospects for gold to make a comeback, betting that the inability of governments and central banks to normalize stimulus policy will support the metal. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in late January that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.”“For us, the behavior of gold at the moment resembles that of a tsunami: In the first phase, the water recedes (the gold price falls), and then in the second phase it comes back all the more violently,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “At the end of the year, we now see gold at $2,000 per ounce.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada says alleged Trump interference in extradition case of Huawei's Meng 'moot'

    Canada's attorney general says accusations that former U.S. President Donald Trump's interfered in Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition trial is irrelevant because he is no longer in office. Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States over misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018 and is fighting extradition in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • Bill Gates: Facebook banning Trump 'forever' would not be 'that good'

    Bill Gates, author of ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’, joins Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer to discuss Facebook's implementation of an 'oversight board' and the company's decision to ban President Trump.

  • China May Ban Rare Earth Tech Exports on Security Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- China may ban the export of rare-earths refining technology to countries or companies it deems as a threat on state security concerns, according to a person familiar with the matter.The Chinese government is currently conducting a review of its rare-earths policy. Officials view the technology needed to refine and purify the raw materials as a more powerful weapon in protecting state interests than the actual minerals, and is looking at banning sales of the technology to some countries or companies, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.While China has no plans to restrict shipments of rare earths to the U.S., it is keeping the plan in its back pocket should a trade war break out again, the person said. The Asian nation is also exploring a ban on rare earths as part of its sanctions on some individual companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp., which violated China’s core interest over arms sale to Taiwan, the person said.China’s Ministry of Commerce didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Shares of MP Materials Corp., the lone U.S. rare-earths producer, closed 6.4% higher on Friday after earlier touching a record $46.84 in New York. The U.S. Defense Department in November awarded the company $9.6 million to fund processing and separation of light rare-earths at its Mountain Pass operations, a move that signals the nation’s aim to expand domestic production of the permanent magnets that make rare-earths so coveted.China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing. Its dominance would leave overseas industries with few avenues to immediately secure supply if curbs were to be put in place.The minerals have previously been touted as a possible weapon in the U.S.-China trade war, with Beijing readying a plan in 2019 to restrict shipments to hurt the American economy. The U.S. imports about 80% of its rare-earth compounds and metals from the Asian nation, according to government data.Those curbs were never adopted, though it spurred the U.S. and Europe to seek out ways to cut their reliance on a single supplier. While rare earths are relatively abundant, mine-able concentrations are less common than other ores and countries face hurdles including high costs and environmental concerns in setting up domestic industries.Read more: U.S., Europe Face Hurdles to Cut China Reliance for Rare EarthsDonald Trump last year signed an executive order aimed at expanding domestic output of rare-earth minerals, a year after the Department of Defense was ordered to spur the production of magnets. The U.S. has also been awarding contracts and signing investment agreements aimed at establishing its own processing capabilities.Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that China is exploring whether it can hurt U.S. defense contractors by limiting supplies of rare-earth minerals that are critical to the industry.Meanwhile, China, which typically issues two batches of rare-earths mining quotas a year, boosted the first batch for 2021 to 84,000 tons, a 27% increase from last year, according to a statement from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Friday. Last year’s total hit a record 140,000 tons as demand strengthened for the strategic materials.(Updates with MP Materials share move in fifth paragraph, China’s quota in 11th paragrpah)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.