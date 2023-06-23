Banks should help mortgage customers after interest rate rise

Chancellor of the Exchequor Jeremy Hunt is meeting most of the UK's major lenders on Friday - Jordan Pettitt/PA

Banks should help families who are seeing their mortgage costs spiral, the Treasury minister Andrew Griffith has said.

Mr Griffith, the City minister, said that banks “can and should” step in with extra help to avoid an increase in homes being repossessed as people fall behind in payments.

Asked whether banks should step in to help their customers’ mortgage costs, Mr Griffith said: “Well they can and they should – and that’s in everybody’s enlightened self-interest because nobody wants to see repossessions increase, no one wants to see arrears increase.”

Banks have previously committed to helping customers struggling with repayments with a string of measures including extending the period to pay back the mortgage, mortgage payment holidays or allowing homeowners to switch from a repayment mortgage which includes the capital to one which just pays back the interest.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will meet with executives from some of Britain’s biggest mortgage lenders on Friday to discuss how those in financial difficulty from rising interest rates are being helped.

Companies at the meeting will include NatWest, Nationwide, Barclays, HSBC, Santander, Lloyds, and Virgin Money. Officials from the Financial Conduct Authority will also be present.

Treasury sources said the meeting is aimed at better understanding how many people are facing difficulties and holding banks to account on past promises to help those struggling. Mr Hunt is expected to “hold the banks feet to the fire” on past promises but also “push for more”, a Whitehall source said. The specifics of any new agreement are unclear.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates for a 13th consecutive time, from 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent, as it tries to stop prices rising so quickly. Mr Griffith made clear that banks would only see repossessing someone’s home if they fall behind in their payments as “an absolute last resort”.

Repossession is ‘last resort’

He said: “Repossession is an absolute last resort. Labour talk about you know no not having a repossession period for six months.

“The reality is that neither would lenders seek to do that nor would that normally happen on anything like that time frame. It’s much, much longer if that is the case. There are a lot more options along the way before that.”

Mr Griffith also appealed for calm about the current crisis, pointing out that the proportion of people in arrears was barely a third of the level seen after the 2008 financial crisis.

He said that “repossessions are a disaster for everybody”, adding: “The current level of people in mortgage arrears is almost as low as it has ever been. It’s been flat since the period before Covid. It hasn’t really changed despite the interest rate environment.

“It’s a lot lower than it was when Labour were last in power, so it’s just less than one per cent now – that was about 3.3 per cent in 2009. It’s obviously something we keep a close eye on.”

Lib Dems plan

It came as Labour ruled out financial support for struggling mortgage holders.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor of the exchequer, said the party would not back the Liberal Democrats’ call for an emergency mortgage protection fund paid for by a reversal of tax cuts for big banks.

“First of all, we’ve got to have a targeted scheme,” she said. “There are people who are particularly impacted, who are really struggling, through no fault of their own, with those higher mortgage payments.

“Also, we do have a huge inflation problem in the UK and lots of untargeted fiscal support from the Government is not the right response when we need to tackle inflation.

“A big fiscal injection of cash into the economy, especially an untargeted injection, would not be the right approach,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“There’s different ways you can do that but actually helping people by properly taxing the energy companies and using that money to help people with their bills is a practical thing the Government can still do,” she added.

She insisted that such support could help bring down inflation, telling the BBC “if you were to freeze bills for example or reduce them, that does directly impact inflation”.

‘Miras’ not the solution

Mr Griffith, 52, is a former FTSE 100 director who – like the late Lord Young of Graffham, who advised both Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron – does not receive a salary for his work as a government minister.

He said that tax reliefs on mortgage interest – introduced in the early 1980s as “Miras” by the then-chancellor Geoffrey Howe and proposed by some Tory MPs this week – were not the solution to the crisis.

“Miras has long departed. Miras was introduced at a point when the highest rate of income tax was 60 per cent. So we’re in a very different world.

“We want a tax system that’s fair and simple and low. And the way you don’t achieve that is by putting in lots of selected reliefs.

“What you actually want to do is try and have a system that is as low as possible across the board.”

