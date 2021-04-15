JPMorgan, Goldman, other banks jumpstart Q1 earnings season: Morning Brief

Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Wall Street estimates still can't keep up with corporate results

Big banks are kicking off first quarter earnings season this week — and the early returns suggest that even with almost non-stop upward revisions, Wall Street analysts still cannot keep up with where corporate results have trended over the last several months.

On Wednesday morning, results from JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Goldman Sachs (GS) all blew away estimates. And while the business mix of each firm puts them at the intersection of a slightly different part of the banking industry, all three showed they are far outperforming the Street's estimates for the first quarter.

Among those leading the three firms on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had the most expansive comments. He said in the company's earnings release that "consumer spending in our businesses has returned to pre-pandemic levels, up 14% versus the first quarter of 2019."

Dimon added that "euphoria around the potential end of the pandemic" could send the economy on a path towards enjoying "extremely robust, multi-year growth."

A year after the hottest topic of conversation was what shape the economic recovery would be, as far as markets and corporate results are concerned, a "V-shape" is now obvious.

As first quarter earnings season unfolds during the weeks ahead, we'll see how much follow through there is from the signals Dimon's business is sending about the state of the recovery, and by extension the rest of the corporate world. If the old line that says banks are a levered bet on the economy is anything to go by, then results should be strong.

But even after a year in which earnings expectations powered markets to record highs, we've still not seen consensus estimates fully catch up. That is a notable inversion of the typical dynamic where management teams manage expectations down only to beat a lowered bar.

All of which serves as another reminder of the strange market environment we're still living in.

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

What to watch today

Economy

8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims , week ended April 10 (700,000 expected, 744,000 during prior week)

8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims , week ended April 3 (3.700 million expected, 3.734 million during prior month)

8:30 a.m. ET: Retail sales advance month-over-month, March (5.8% expected, -3.0% in February)

8:30 a.m. ET: Retail sales excluding autos and gas, March (6.4% expected, -3.3% in February)

8:30 a.m. ET: Empire Manufacturing Index, April (20.0 expected, 17.4 in March)

8:30 a.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook index, April (41.5 expected, 51.8 in March)

9:15 a.m. ET: Industrial production, month-over-month, March (2.5% expected, -2.2% in February)

9:15 a.m. ET: Capacity Utilization, March (75.6% expected, 73.8% in February)

10:00 a.m. ET: Business inventories, February (0.5% expected, 0.3% in January)

10:00 a.m. ET: NAHB Housing Market Index , April (84 expected, 82 in March)

4:00 p.m. ET: Total Net TIC Flows, February ($106.3 billion in January)

4:00 p.m. ET: Net long-term TIC Flows, February ($90.8 billion in January)

Earnings

Pre-market

5:55 a.m. ET: UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $4.40 per share on revenue of $69.30 billion

6:00 a.m. ET: PepsiCo ( PEP ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on revenue of $14.55 billion

6:15 a.m. ET: BlackRock ( BLK ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $7.78 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion

6:45 a.m. ET: Bank of America ( BAC ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $21.97 billion

6:45 a.m. ET: US Bancorp ( USB ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share on revenue of $5.53 billion

7:25 a.m. ET: Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $3.13 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion

8:45 a.m. ET: Charles Schwab ( SCHW ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $4.61 billion

8:00 a.m. ET: Citigroup ( C ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.48 per share on revenue of $18.74 billion

7:00 a.m. ET: Rite Aid (RAD) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion

Post-market

4:10 p.m. ET: Alcoa (AA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $2.64 billion

Top News

Coinbase shares close 14% below opening price after trading debut [Yahoo Finance]

European stocks open higher ahead of US retail and jobless data [Yahoo Finance UK]

Dell spins off VMware stake, generating up to $9.7 billion to pay down debt [Reuters]

Moderna CEO sees likely need for COVID booster for high-risk groups, eyes flu market [Yahoo Finance]

'Not diminished by his death': Shamed Bernie Madoff leaves behind long list of victims [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

IRS on track to send $300 Child Tax Credit payments in July

Walmart plans to make most store associates full-time by early 2022

Kohl's settles with activists after getting a 'big wakeup call'

