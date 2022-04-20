Banks Keeps Rates Steady Despite PBOC Easing: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept lending rates including the reference rate for mortgages steady for a third month, despite the central bank boosting liquidity and calling for lower borrowing costs to help the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The one-year loan prime rate was held steady at 3.7%, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday, while the five-year rate, a reference for long-term loans including mortgages, was unchanged at 4.6%.

However, banks in several cities around Beijing have reportedly lowered mortgage rates for some homebuyers, expanding a nationwide campaign to ease financing and purchasing curbs to arrest a slump in housing demand.

Key Developments:

Chinese Banks Hold Lending Rates Despite PBOC Calls for Easing

Several Chinese Cities Ease Housing Loans, Down Payment: Daily

China Central SOEs to Focus on Growth, Risk as Pressure Mounts

Unigroup USD Bonds’ Trustee Says No Assurance It Can Remit Funds

China Sees Moderate Rise in CPI, Developer Default Risks: Xinhua

Chinese Banks Hold Lending Rates Despite PBOC Calls for Easing (09:30 a.m. HK)

The one-year loan prime rate was held steady at 3.7%, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday. A slight majority of 9 of the 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a cut.

The five-year rate, a reference for long-term loans including mortgages, was also unchanged at 4.6%.

Loan prime rates are China’s de facto benchmark lending rates, based on the quotes that 18 banks offer their best customers and submit to the central bank. The one-year LPR usually moves in lockstep with the PBOC’s one-year medium-term lending facility rate, which was left unchanged last week.

Several Chinese Cities Ease Housing Loans, Down Payment: Daily (08:17 a.m. HK)

Story continues

Banks in several cities around Beijing have lowered mortgage rates for some homebuyers, with one reducing down payments threshold, Securities Daily reported Wednesday, citing unidentified officials of various banks.

Since the Qingming holiday, Zhangjiakou has lowered mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers and second-home buyers from 5.44% to 5.29%, and from 5.88% to 5.66%, respectively. The down payment threshold for first-time homebuyers was cut to 20% and the second home threshold reduced to 30%.

Some banks in Qinhuangdao and Baoding also lowered mortgage rate. Since April, Quzhou, Qinhuangdao, Dalian, Lanzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing and Shanghai have all loosen home purchase restrictions.

Unigroup USD Bonds’ Trustee Says No Assurance It Can Remit Funds (8:05 a.m. HK)

The firm’s restructuring administrator has determined that recovery funds must be paid into an onshore account and government approval is needed to move them offshore, according to separate letters addressed to holders of a bond which became due in 2021 and a notewhich matures in 2023

The trustee’s representative hasn’t received information on why funds can’t be paid to offshore account.

China Central SOEs to Focus on Growth, Risk as Pressure Mounts (8:03 a.m. HK)

The country’s centrally administered state-owned enterprises will put more effort into stabilizing growth and controlling risks this year as they face greater downward pressure, Peng Huagang, spokesperson of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said at a briefing.

Central SOEs’ operations were steady in the first quarter but external factors, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Covid outbreaks, have brought many difficulties and challenges. Their revenue and net income saw slower year-over-year growth in March.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.