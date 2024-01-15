Are banks and mail deliveries closed on MLK Day in Bucks County? Here's a list of closures

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls today on King's actual birthday, Jan. 15.

The prominent activist's day is celebrated the third Monday of January annually and is a federal holiday.

MLK Day normally closes state and government offices, but usually doesn't offer the same closures for holidays such as Christmas and New Year's Day.

According to a White House press release proclamation by President Joe Biden, the holiday should encourage "All Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community, and service projects in honor of Dr. King and to visit MLKDay.gov to find Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service projects across our country."

Here is your guide to closures in Bucks and Montgomery counties on Monday.

Are state and federal offices open on MLK Day?

Typically, state and federal offices have off due to MLK being a nationally recognized federal holiday. Most state offices will be closed on Jan. 15. Middletown Township confirmed that trash collection schedules are unaffected by the holiday but check your municipality for pick up disruptions.

Is the stock market closed on MLK Day?

All markets in the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ recognize MLK Day.

Are schools closed on MLK Day?

Schools are usually closed due to MLK Day being a federal holiday. Check your local district's calendar to be sure.

Is the post office open on MLK Day?

All Postal Service facilities will be closed on Monday, with no regular delivery service except for Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and Holiday Same Day Package Delivery, according to the Postal Service.

Is Fedex open on MLK Day?

Here is the schedule for Jan. 15 at Fedex.

Fedex Express: modified service

Fedex Ground: open

Fedex Home Delivery: open

Fedex Ground Economy: modified service

Fedex Freight: open

Fedex Office: open

Fedex Custom Critical: open

Fedex Trade Networks: open

Is UPS open on MLK Day?

Deliveries and pickups will not be made on Jan. 15, with UPS store location hours varying, the company told USA Today.

Will Amazon be delivering on MLK Day?

According to the Amazon website, employees receive seven paid holidays per year, with MLK Day being one of them.

Are banks open on MLK Day?

According to USA Today, Branches of Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Truist, Citibank and Capital One, among others, will be closed on Jan. 15.

Are retail stores open on MLK Day?

Retailers like Target, Costco, Walmart and more are open on MLK Day. Usually, retailers like grocery stores remain open on the federal holiday.

