Banks open fixed income front in Europe's data price battle

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk to work during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - The price of bond market data has risen by half over the past five years, which could prompt some users to quit the market and damage liquidity, industry body AFME said on Thursday.

Big banks and asset managers already say that data on share trades is too expensive -- a complaint rejected by exchanges -- and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) is now also targeting fixed income data costs.

The European Union, keen to deepen its capital market after the departure of Britain from the bloc, has proposed a "consolidated tape" which collates and gives access to real time bond and stock trades to increase liquidity and transparency.

Britain has also floated a bond tape plan, but a tape itself will not solve the fundamental issues of data costs, AFME Chief Executive Adam Farkas said in a statement.

"If left unaddressed, some market participants might be forced to scale back their data purchases to a minimum. In some cases, it could also lead to strategic decisions to withdraw from certain markets," Farkas said.

The AFME commissioned a report from Expand Research on data prices in fixed income, using information from 10 big market makers, all AFME members, and other sources.

Costs have risen regardless of the number of market users and is driven by prike hikes and changes to charging structures, the report said.

The cost of fixed income data, used by market participants to find the best deals across the market for customers, has gone up faster than for equities data, it said.

(AFME Fixed Income Costs Graphic, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjxqjlpe/AFME%20Fixed%20Income%20Data%20Graphic.PNG)

Banking sector complaints about share price data have focused on exchanges, but the AFME report said fixed income relies more heavily on non-exchange pricing data from terminals, and research and analytics.

AFME said it wanted standardised pricing models for buying data, uniform storage formats, and consistent procedures for accessing data.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority signalled a shake-up in financial market data in January, citing "limited competition".

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar to stay dominant, but big Fed push needed to climb higher: Reuters Poll

    The U.S. dollar will reign supreme for at least another 3-6 months, a Reuters poll of strategists found, saying it will take a significant change in market expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes to push it higher. Indeed, while the dollar was not expected to make any significant headway from current levels, it was forecast to hold onto most of its impressive gains from 2021, according to the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 Reuters poll. Multi-decade high inflation in the United States and swathes of the rest of the world has prompted the Fed and other central banks to dial back some of the stimulus measures enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Thailand Poised to Join Global Rush for Virtual Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand is preparing rules for the setting up of virtual banks, set to join peers including Singapore and Malaysia in promoting financial technology to spur competition and wider access to banking services.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Inf

  • Meta Platforms' weak forecast sparks meltdown of social media stocks

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's quarterly earnings miss and poor forecast on Wednesday ignited a meltdown in social media stocks and threatened to smother a recent recovery from a Wall Street tech selloff. Meta tumbled 21% following its quarterly report after the bell, erasing about $200 billion worth of its stock market value. The owner of Facebook and Instagram said it was expecting current-quarter revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, missing the consensus analyst estimate of about $30 billion.

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 11.3%, can be your rock during periods of heightened volatility.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple - and TikTok

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta, which missed on Wall Street's earnings estimates, said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

    Here's a sneak peek of four semiconductor stocks, which hold the potential to surpass estimates this reporting cycle.