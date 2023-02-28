Banks pile into euro zone bond sales as rates shoot up

One Euro coins are seen in this illustration
Yoruk Bahceli
·4 min read

By Yoruk Bahceli

(Reuters) - Banks are becoming the leading buyers of some euro zone governments' bond sales, taking advantage of surging interest rates as the European Central Bank looks to reduce its presence in the market.

Euro zone governments need private buyers to pick up some 400 billion euros ($422 billion) of additional debt this year.

Funding needs remain high due to the energy shock that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the ECB, a huge buyer in recent years, will soon start reducing the bonds it holds on its 8 trillion euro balance sheet as it tightens monetary policy to contain inflation.

Heavy central bank buying had kept borrowing costs and volatility low for years, so the key question now is who steps in as the ECB steps out.

Sales of bonds directly to end investors by bank syndicates so far this year show bank treasuries buying a much larger share of some countries' debt, according to data from debt agencies and Refinitiv's IFR, as surging interest rates boost the appeal of government bonds.

"In many transactions, they are the largest buyers," said Pierre Blandin, global head of sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets at Credit Agricole CIB, which has arranged many of this year's deals.

Funding officials said bank treasuries usually buy bonds that mature in up to 10 years, but such is demand that they have become the leading investors in much longer-dated debt sales.

They were the top buyers in the European Union's debt sale this month, buying almost 50% of a seven-year bond and 35% of a 20-year bond. Last September, they bought 26% of a five-year bond and 21% of a 30-year, far behind fund managers in second place.

Banks also took 39% of an Italian 20-year debt sale in January, while fund managers took 25%. In a 16-year debt sale last year, banks bought 29%.

"Demand from the bank treasuries in the deals is actually even stronger than what is seen in the statistics, as they generally get allocated a lower (share) of their orders than some other investors," said Belgium debt agency director Maric Post.

Bank treasuries took 30% of a 30-year Belgian debt sale in February, versus 10% a year ago.

The data does not give a breakdown of which exact banks are involved, but banks tend to buy the government debt of their home country.

The pool of negative-yielding euro area government bonds, which stood at almost 50% of the market in January 2022, has disappeared as rates rise sharply. Across Europe, bond yields are at multi-year highs.

Graphics: Banks lead buyer in many euro zone debt sales (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkplwldegvb/W3Lfj-banks-lead-buyer-in-many-euro-debt-sales.png)

BUFFER

Banks have to hold a certain amount of high-quality liquid assets, cash and government bonds, as a liquidity buffer for regulatory reasons.

As bond yields rise relative to swap rates, it becomes more attractive for their treasuries to buy bonds rather than hold cash, said Daniel Gilliot, senior asset and liability management officer at BNP Paribas Fortis in Brussels.

The swap rate is the fixed rate investors pay to hedge against interest rate risk by receiving floating-rate payments.

Investors such as banks often pay the swap rate and hedge their exposure when buying these bonds, so higher bond yields also make that hedging cost more palatable, analysts said.

"I think we bought this year more (bonds) than the whole of last year," Gilliot said.

Some banks have other incentives to buy more bonds. Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo bought some 10 billion euros in government bonds in early 2023 to replace risk-weighted assets it had cut.

Whether bank treasuries broaden out their buying remains to be seen, however. The share of bonds they bought in government syndications is up around 2 percentage points across the bloc this year, still second place to asset managers, Deutsche Bank said.

It notes that buying by asset managers is down seven percentage points, while demand from pension funds and insurers was broadly unchanged.

Graphics: Swap spreads tighten (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mypmoakrmpr/swap%20spreads%2027%20feb.png)

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • ECB has started to win inflation fight, Lane says

    Euro zone inflation pressures have begun to ease, including for all-important core prices, but the European Central Bank will not end rate hikes until it is confident price growth is heading back towards 2%, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said. The ECB has raised rates by 3 percentage points since July and promised another half a percentage increase in March, in the hope that more expensive funding will curtail demand enough to get price growth down from levels still above 8%. Lane said higher interest rates are working their way through the economy, weighing on the price of services and other core goods, which exclude volatile fuel and food.

  • EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Testing the 200-Day EMA

    The Euro has fallen a bit during the early hours on Monday, only to bounce from the 200-Day EMA.

  • At the home of Zara, fast and slow fashion collide

    In Spain's A Coruna, two contrasting fashion business models collide - pitching the growing demands for the clothing industry to become more sustainable against the constant need to drive sales. This rainy, windswept, city on the rugged Atlantic coast is the unlikely headquarters of Zara-owner Inditex - the world's biggest fast fashion retailer. It also hosts small boutiques offering high quality, durable products that consider themselves an alternative to the fast and affordable fashion propelling Inditex's annual sales of 28 billion euros ($30 billion).

  • Edmond de Rothschild Plans Dubai Hires With Eye on Mideast Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestEdmond de Rothschild, the privately-held Swiss investment firm, may hire up to 10 people each year in Dubai after obtaining a key license in the Middle Eastern bus

  • Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream

    Satoshi Nakamoto would be proud. Adolescent bitcoin may finally be repaying its creator's faith. The 15-year-old cryptocurrency has filled many roles - from source of speculation to hedge against inflation - but has struggled to find a clear identity.

  • When did meat become a special ‘dietary requirement’?

    The Princess of Wales is brave, don’t you think? Not for marrying into the Royal family, but for admitting that she eats kidneys. On a recent trip to a nursing home, the Princess met 109-year-old Nora, and they discussed their favourite meals.

  • Robinhood says it’s cooperating with SEC following subpoena over cryptocurrency services

    Robinhood says it's cooperating with an SEC investigation into the company's trading and handling of cryptocurrencies.

  • Police look for evidence for slain Hong Kong model’s case

    Hong Kong police began searching a landfill Tuesday to look for evidence related to the killing of model Abby Choi. The 28-year-old model's case has gained wide interest for its grisly nature after dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator. Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murder after police found body parts in a refrigerator and pots from a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban part of Hong Kong about a 30-minute drive from mainland China.

  • Porsche has 'a lot of momentum' heading into 2023, U.S. CEO says

    Coming off another record setting year in the U.S., and a successful IPO, German sports and luxury car brand Porsche would have a tough time topping a strong 2022. But Porsche being Porsche, resting on its laurels isn’t enough. It isn’t part of the brand DNA.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Semiconductor Stock, This Would Be It

    This equipment stock checks all the boxes, striking a great balance between offense, defense, growth, and value.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • Buying stocks is just not worth the risk today, these analysts say. They have a better way for you to get returns as high as 5%.

    An esoteric concept known as the “equity risk premium” is once again being cited by analysts as a reason that U.S. stocks are no longer “worth it.”

  • Nio Losses Could Widen After Deliveries Missed Initial Guidance

    Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.