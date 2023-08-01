Banks profit from mortgage uncertainty as hundreds of thousands put off fixing

lloyds bank

Borrowers paid £1.2bn to some of Britain’s biggest banks in more expensive loans last year over fears of locking into cheaper fixed-rate deals.

Banks have been accused of making large profits off the back of borrowers hesitating to fix their mortgage bills in the hopes rate will come down and opting to temporarily roll on to more expensive variable loans.

Lloyds cashed in the most from customers rolling onto standard variable rates (SVRs) which shot up after the mini-Budget, generating £900m on the highest rate at 8.49pc, according to analysis for The Telegraph by Atom Bank.

This represented 7pc of its revenue and nearly a fifth of its profit after tax. HSBC, NatWest and Santander made a lesser £300m between them, the research found.

Lloyds disputes the figures, which are based on the £30bn SVR balance the bank shared in its financial results for last year.

It comes as banks announce significant profits this year as borrowing costs have risen, with HSBC announcing on Tuesday its pre-tax profits doubled in the first half of 2023.

NatWest’s pre-tax profits have also surged to £3.6bn in the first half of the year, up from £2.6bn in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Lloyds said its pre-tax profits had climbed by 23pc to £3.9bn, and Santander UK’s pre-tax profit jumped 18pc to £1.2bn.

Standard variable rates are the most expensive mortgage rates a borrower can be on and are what people roll onto when they come off their fixed deals.

The current average is around 7.74pc across the Big Six lenders – some 1.34 percentage points more than the average two-year fixed deals across the same lenders, according to comparison site Uswitch.

Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows 850,000 borrowers rolled onto the variable loans at the end of last year.

While this number has been falling in recent years, the number of borrowers on variable rates in the first half of this year has risen as they hesitate to re-fix in the hope rates will come down again.

Atom Bank has said if a banking customer switched to a more competitive best buy two-year fix product with a 6pc interest rate, they would save £958 a year – shaving 1.91 percentage points off their mortgage rate.

Chief executive of Atom Bank, Mark Mullen, said revenue generated by the big banks from SVRs “is simply the mirror image of profiteering at the expense of savers”.

He added: “They have blamed running costs and GDPR as reasons for not passing on better rates to customers, but have been called out on these excuses by the FCA and the Bank of England.

“Loyalty to your bank is bad for your financial health. We implore borrowers to vote with their feet and shop around for better savings and for better mortgages – it could make a real difference.”

Last week Harriet Baldwin – chairman of the Treasury Committee of MPs – told Britain’s banks the time for “weak excuses” on savings rates was over.

She said: “If the high-street banks continue to pay poor savings rates on their instant-access accounts, they should make sure their customers know that better rates are available.”

Lloyds said Atom Bank’s analysis of its SVR revenue last year “would appear to be wrong” but refused to supply alternative figures.

The bank added: “Of those customers that are actually on SVRs, our research tells us that almost all either have nominal balances or have made an active choice to remain on that rate due to the additional flexibility to overpay it provides.

“We write to customers throughout the six months before their deal ends to explain the options available. Each year we help hundreds of thousands of our customers arrange new mortgage deals, and save money, as a previous one ends.”

NatWest said it has “a very low number” of customers on SVRs and that the bank does not require customers to opt for SVR unless they have less than £10,000 remaining on their mortgage.

Less than 2pc of HSBC’s mortgage book is on SVRs, and since December 2021 the bank has increased its SVR by 3.45 percentage points compared with a larger Bank Rate increase last year of 4.90 percentage points.

The bank said: “We are firmly focused on supporting our customers through current pressures and providing competitive rates, whether that is across savings or mortgages.”

Santander’s standard variable rate has remained 7.5pc since March. Its customers can switch to a fixed product with no fees and face no early repayment charges.

