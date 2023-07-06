Banks raise savings rates – hours before grilling by regulator

HSBC

Lloyds and HSBC have increased savings rates just hours before banks are due to meet the City watchdog to discuss profiteering concerns.



Bosses at HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays are expected to meet the Financial Conduct Authority today to discuss how cash saving accounts are priced and how banks communicate the deals they offer to customers.



The Bank of England has raised interest rates 13 times in a row from 0.1pc to 5pc, its highest level since 2008. However, the average easy-access savings account rate stands at just 2.49pc and the average two-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.52pc, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst.

When the Bank Rate was last at 5pc in 2008, banks offered 3.85pc in the average savings account, Moneyfacts said.

Today with inflation at a historic high of 8.7pc, it means that savers face negative real returns on their cash. A saver with £10,000 in an average account would earn £249 in interest in a year, but lose £571 of its spending power overall.

Senior politicians have accused the big four banks of profiteering, with Dame Angela Eagle, a Labour MP and member of the Treasury Committee, accusing the banks of “squeezing higher profits from their loyal savings customers”.

Dame Andrea Leadsom, a former Cabinet minister who sits on the committee, previously said: “It’s quite clear they have failed to pass on the rise in interest rates to savers.”

The banks have denied the allegations.

Lloyds Bank, which owns Halifax and the Royal Bank of Scotland, today bumped up the rate on a range of its saving accounts, including its Easy Saver and Cash Isa Saver accounts from 0.9pc to 1.1pc on balances worth between £1 to £9,999. The rate on its one-year fixed rate bond and cash Isa has increased from 4.95pc to 5.45pc.

HSBC has increased the standard rate on its “Loyalty Isa” from 2.1pc to 2.3pc. Its one-year fixed account has also increased from 4.4pc to 5.05pc. The rate on its regular Flexible Saver account has remained the same at 1.75pc.

HSBC said it was making the changes at the same time as “proactively” nudging its savers to review their accounts, “highlighting other saving options within the bank which might provide greater returns for them based on their savings account usage”.

Elsewhere, Skipton Building Society launched a new “bonus” account this morning, which rewards savers with a rate of 4.2pc in its first year and then falls to 3.6pc.

Rival Coventry Building Society also announced a new one-year fixed rate Isa at 5.3pc and a two-year fixed rate Isa at 5.4pc on Wednesday. It will increase the rate in its easy access account to 4.3pc from Friday, up from 3.55pc.

Nationwide has said that it will increase the rate on all of its variable saving accounts, with the rate on its easy access saving accounts due to rise by 0.8 percentage points to a minimum of 2.15pc, starting from next Friday.

UK Finance, a body which represents banking and financial services, has said savings rates are rising and has encouraged customers to shop around.

