Banks should stop pretending they care about us

The Peak District was left without a single bank over 555 sq miles after NatWest closed its Bakewell branch - Asadour Guzelian

NatWest uses the slogan ‘Helpful Banking’. I’m not sure the people of Bakewell would agree, where the bank shut the town’s last branch this week, leaving the Peak District without a single bank over 555 square miles.

Indeed, NatWest has shut more branches than any other banking group in the country, with more than 1,300 shuttered since 2016.

Lloyds has also used the slogan ‘By Your Side’. That’s the same bank that has shut more than 600 branches and has recently ditched the mobile bank branches that it introduced to make up for all those closures.

NatWest justified shutting down its Bakewell branch with figures that showed just six personal banking customers used the service regularly. Yet “regularly”, it turns out, means once a week for six months – a high bar for a bank branch. With that methodology, I’m surprised the number was as high as six.

The truth is, perhaps obviously, that high street services do not make enough money and therefore just aren’t worth keeping open. It costs around £600,000 to keep a single branch open every year and that has to be justified and make business sense.

Never mind how much local people and businesses value them, if they aren’t worth keeping open, they’ll be shut.

Let’s not pretend banks cannot afford to keep branches open: overall profits are still healthy, it’s just they’d be healthier if they didn’t have to run those cumbersome branches.

Banks have been keen not to appear to be so utterly heartless and have been at pains to show how hard they’ve tried to keep branches open. But at the same time, it appears that they’ve also been trying to make bank branches as useless as possible.

Staff numbers have been slashed up and customers are now typically directed to a machine. Cynically, you might think this tactic would lead to the fall in usage needed to justify closures.

As well as shuttering branches, the big banks have also shown us contempt by not bothering to pay remotely competitive savings rates.

Town centre bank branches are now a “nice to have” rather than a service we can expect. But with every closure our towns become a little bit less busy while more poor-quality chain stores crop up to fill the void.

If no one invests in our town centres we might as well all shop on Amazon and bank online.

The reason the big banks get away with what they do is because the inertia to change providers is so great. Customers seem blindly loyal to their bank despite being so treated badly.

Yet switching your current account is so very easy to do, and those unhappy with their bank should vote with their feet. Banks need our money, but they don’t care about us – they are loyal only to their bottom line and their shareholders.

This is fine, it’s the way businesses should be run. I just wish banks would give up the pretence of caring for the community. We aren’t that stupid.

ben.wilkinson@telegraph.co.uk

Recommended

Is your local bank branch closing? Use our postcode checker to find out

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.