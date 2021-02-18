Banks Twp. man is accused of assaulting first responders

Feb. 18—A state trooper and an EMT were assaulted during a Feb. 4 medical call in Banks Twp., court papers say.

Michael S. Green, 53, Tresckow, is accused of hitting both and faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault filed by state police at Hazleton's Criminal Investigation Unit. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail Feb. 10 by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Homanko, Weatherly.

According to arrest papers:

Lehigh Valley EMS was called to Green's home at 17 W. Oak St. before noon for a man in need of medical care. When they entered the house, they found Green pulling a woman's hair and scratching her face. An EMT was hit by Green when they attempted to leave and wait on the porch for police.

Once a trooper arrived, he asked Green to talk to him outside. Green told the trooper he wouldn't go with EMS, then attempted to walk back inside. The trooper held the door to prevent Green from entering and Green punched the trooper in the face. He swung at the officer a second time but the trooper blocked the blow and deployed his stun gun on Green. Green pulled out the probes so the trooper launched a second round of probes, which brought Green to the ground so he could be handcuffed.

