Households heading for £500 energy bill boost

Households are on course to pay hundreds of pounds less than feared for energy after gas prices dropped to their lowest levels since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts at Investec forecast that the energy price cap, which dictates what suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will be as low as £2,600 per year from July.

That is nearly £500 less than the wealth manager's earlier forecast of about £3,100 per year.

It would also be lower than the Government's energy price guarantee, potentially meaning the Treasury will no longer have to shell out billions of pounds on subsiding household bills.

Martin Young, an energy analyst at Investec, said the tumbling price of natural gas was behind the lower predictions for bills.

On Wednesday, gas was trading at below €70 per megawatt hour in Europe, the lowest level since mid-February 2022, as mild weather, an influx of liquified natural gas (LNG) and high gas storage levels cheered the markets.

Shares in Centrica, which owns British Gas, dropped by as much as 9pc on Wednesday off the back of falling gas prices.

But Mr Young warned families still face paying significantly more for their energy than in previous years. Before the Ukraine war, the most households had typically paid per year under the cap on bills was £1,277.

The Government’s energy price guarantee means a typical household won't pay more than the equivalent of £2,500 per year this winter, but that is due to rise to £3,000 from April.

In July, some of the pressure will ease as a typical household’s bill comes down again to £2,600 per year, according to Investec.

But Mr Young said: “These are still going to be tough times, because you have still got a pretty serious cost of living crisis.”

Cornwall Insight has also forecast bills will fall to £2,800 per year in July, below its previous forecast of about £3,160.

Tony Jordan, of energy consultancy Auxilione, warned that wholesale prices could still potentially shoot up again in the coming months because of disruption, for instance if demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spikes from China or if there are more cold snaps.

He said refilling European gas storage tanks without supplies from Russia this year also poses potential challenges.

Mr Jordan added: “We've never had to live without Russian gas, we've never had to have such a big reliance on LNG.”

The predictions came as Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, reiterated to businesses that the level of support given to them for energy bills would also have to be reduced.

In a meeting with business leaders, he is said to have told them that current subsidies are “unsustainably expensive” and have always been “time limited”, in the latest sign they will be unwound for most firms from April.

“Extending the scheme at current levels could cost tens of billions of pounds, with costs potentially doubling or tripling if international energy prices increase further than expected,” a readout issued by the Treasury said.

“It is vital that taxpayers’ exposure to volatile international energy prices is reduced.”

Despite the warning, the UK continued to experience mild weather and demand for gas was reduced by strong generation from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

On Wednesday the National Grid reported that a record 87.6pc of Britain’s electricity needs were met by “zero carbon” sources, including wind, hydro-electricity and nuclear power.

One consequence of the high winds and bad weather was a delay to at least six shipments of LNG to Milford Haven, home to the UK’s two LNG import terminals, Bloomberg reported.

Five laden vessels were said to be outside the port and one diverted, having previously been due to arrive between December 30 and January 4.

However, other ship traffic reportedly resumed on Wednesday, with LNG vessels expected to resume as early as overnight.

Germany keeps France's lights on amid European energy shortages

German power exports to France jumped to their highest level in more than three decades last year as the nation struggled with prolonged nuclear outages.

Net exports to Germany’s western neighbour more than doubled to 15.3 terawatt-hours, the most since records began in 1990, according to official data.

Overall sales abroad rose by almost 9pc to make the nation one of Europe’s leading exporters. France has been in desperate need of all the electricity it can get after nuclear output slumped to the lowest in more than three decades as Electricite de France (EDF) had to keep many of its reactors offline for repairs.

At the same time, Germany boosted output from its coal and gas plants as most of the continent was short of electricity and as Russian gas imports dwindled.

By comparison, France’s 2022 electricity generation fell by 15pc to 439 terawatt-hours, according to European grid group Entso-e.

US job vacancies remain high in November

US job openings remained elevated in November, adding to pressure on the US Federal Reserve to keep rates higher and policy restrictive.

The number of available positions stood at 10.46m, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Wednesday.

The figure was down from 10.51m a month earlier but higher than economists had expected. The numbers point to a still-tight jobs market where employers’ demand for workers far outstrips supply.

Hiring remains solid and layoffs low. The persistent imbalance continues to put upward pressure on wages and has been highlighted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as a key influence on the future path of inflation.

The elevated number of openings paired with consistently robust payroll advances is likely to reinforce expectations that the Fed will keep rates restrictive for quite some time.

Meta fined £340m by Ireland for breaching EU data processing rules

Facebook owner Meta has been fined £340m by Irish authorities for forcing its users to accept personalised online adverts.

The fine is the second largest penalty ever handed down under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Handed down by Ireland's Data Protection Commission this afternoon, the fine is for forcing Facebook users to accept tracking cookies on their personal devices to use the Facebook app or website.

In a statement Meta said it would appeal. It has three months before it must change the way it tracks users in the EU.

Households ramp up credit card debt as spiralling inflation batters finances

Spending on credit cards spiked at the fastest rate in almost two decades in November as the cost of living crisis forced families to borrow more.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the details:

Credit card debt grew by £1.2bn in November, figures from the Bank of England show, which was the highest monthly increase since March 2004. It brings the total outstanding credit card debt in Britain to £63.6bn. The increase came even as retail sales fell by 0.4pc in November. The sharp jump came as energy, food and housing costs all continued to climb sharply. Ashley Webb of Capital Economics said the data was "a sign that households are feeling the pinch from the cost of living crisis and are turning to borrowing to tide them over".

Read the outlook for credit card spending.

Amazon workers vote to strike

Amazon warehouse workers will go one strike on January 25 in a pay dispute, the GMB trade union has announced.

The planned walk out will take place at the US tech giant's warehouse in Coventry.

GMB's Amanda Gearing said in a statement that the union "urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action altogether".

Amazon - Niall Carson/PA Wire

West Ham co-owner David Gold dies aged 86 after 'short illness'

David Gold, West Ham United's joint chairman, has died aged 86 following a short illness.

Ben Rumsby has the latest:

The Premier League club announced that Gold had passed away "peacefully" this morning with his daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée, Lesley, by his side. A lifelong West Ham fan, Gold bought the club along with business partner David Sullivan in January 2010 before helping oversee their controversial move from Upton Park to the London Stadium. Before buying West Ham, Gold and Sullivan were co-owners of Birmingham City, the latter since 1993.

Read more on his life.

David Gold’s death raises questions about the fate of his 25.1 per cent stake in West Ham, potentially worth in excess of £200m - Reuters/Reuters

03:28 PM

Cathie Wood bought Tesla stock during biggest rout in two years

Cathie Wood bought Tesla stock on the day of its biggest plunge since September 2020, reaffirming her conviction in the electric-vehicle maker that many other investors have soured on.

Funds backed by Ms Wood's firm Ark Investment Management bought more than 176,000 shares of the automaker in the first US trading session of this year, according to Ark's daily data.

The purchases came as Tesla stock plunged 12pc after the company missed estimates for quarterly deliveries despite offering hefty incentives.

Ms Wood's exchange-traded funds have acquired slightly more than 938,000 shares of the EV maker since October 3, when they started their latest buying streak, according to Ark trading data compiled by Bloomberg.

The October-December period marked the first quarter in seven in which Ark net-bought Tesla stock.

Tesla shares rose as much as 4.3pc to $112.74 in early trading.

Ark Investment Management chief executive Cathie Wood - Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

Sainsbury's increases staff pay to £11 an hour

Sainsbury's has said it will increase pay for its 127,000 hourly workers in the third hike over the past year.

The retail giant, which runs almost 600 supermarkets and more than 800 convenience stores, will raise these workers' pay to at least £11 an hour from February.

The move, which represents a 10pc increase year-on-year, comes as UK retailers seek to attract talent amid a tight labour market and pressure on household finances.

The pay increase will cost the firm around £185m and comes on top of a £20m pay bump in October.

Sainsbury's and Argos hourly pay for shop staff will increase from £10.25 to £11 per hour and from £11.30 to £11.95 per hour in London, it said. Sainsbury's had already increased basic hourly pay for workers from £9.50 to £10 earlier in 2021.

The retailer has also extended its offer of free food during shifts for workers by a further six months as part of the latest package.

Sainsbury's - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hunt tells businesses energy support scheme is 'unsustainably expensive'

Energy support for businesses will be reduced from March, the Chancellor has confirmed in a meeting with businesses today.

Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the Treasury will announce the conclusion of the review of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme in the House of Commons next week, which will outline support for businesses when the current six month scheme ends in March.

The Chancellor told business leaders at the Treasury today that the £18bn scheme is unsustainably expensive and that the current scheme was always time limited to six months.

He said extending the scheme at current levels could cost tens of billions of pounds, with costs potentially doubling or tripling if international energy prices increase further than expected.

Mr Hunt heard the concerns of the business community who are facing high energy prices and explained that any future support, while at a lower level, would be designed to help them transition to the new higher price environment and avoid a cliff edge in support.

It comes as Investec today forecast that the energy price cap, which dictates what suppliers can charge customers, will be as low as £2,600 per year from July as gas prices fall due to unusually mild weather this winter.

Jeremy Hunt met business leaders at the Treasury - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Channel 4 privatisation scrapped by Culture Secretary

Plans to privatise Channel 4 have been scrapped in a sharp reversal of the policy spearheaded by Boris Johnson’s government.

James Warrington has the details:

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, the Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said she had concluded that selling the broadcaster was “not the right decision”. She added: "There are better ways to secure C4C (Channel 4 Television Corporation) sustainability and that of the UK independent production sector." The decision marks an about-turn from the policy pursued by Boris Johnson, who drew up plans to sell Channel 4 – which is owned by the state but self-funded through advertising – as part of a wider effort to modernise the sector.

Read what Ms Donelan has instead recommended.

The logo of Channel 4 Television is seen at its studios in London, after the government decided to privatise the publicly-owned broadcaster, in London, Britain, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson - TOM NICHOLSON/REUTERS

02:34 PM

A mixed open on Wall Street as investors wait to see the minutes of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its December policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.3pc to 33,251, the S&P 500 has risen 0.5pc to 3,842 while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen 0.4pc to 10,422.

PM pledges to halve inflation this year as he outlines ambitions for 2023

Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve the rate of inflation this year as he used his first major speech of 2023 to make five promises to voters.

Politics live blog editor Jack Maidment is following the Prime Minister's speech here and you can watch it below:

Salesforce to axe 10pc of staff

Salesforce has announced it will cut about 10pc of its workforce after the enterprise software company hired too many people in the lead up to the economic downturn and customers became more cautious with spending.

The company, which has about 80,000 employees, said in a regulatory filing today that it aims to complete the workforce restructuring by the end of 2024.

The largest private-sector employer in its hometown of San Francisco, the company has almost tripled its workforce in the past five years, in large part through dozens of acquisitions.

It previously cut hundreds of workers concentrated in sales teams in November. It also aims to reduce its office space by 2026.

The software giant is under pressure from investors including activist Starboard Value to improve margins.

Meanwhile, it has projected the slowest revenue growth for the current quarter since going public in 2004 and has seen co-chief executive Bret Taylor and Slack chief executive Stewart Butterfield announce their departures.

Shares rose about 2.8pc in premarket trading before exchanges opened in New York. The stock had declined 47pc in the last year.

Salesforce - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Pound strengthens against the dollar

The pound has gained 0.7pc against the dollar as the greenback came under pressure from investors who have grown more optimistic over the prospects for China following its relaxation of tough Covid restrictions.

Sterling is worth well above $1.20, as the dollar also lost ground against the euro, which is worth $1.06.

The euro lost 0.1pc against the pound to be worth 88p, despite data that suggested European inflation may finally have peaked.

Data on Wednesday showed French consumer price pressures cooled by a lot more than expected in December, while on Tuesday German data also showed inflation fell significantly more than forecast. Spanish inflation data last week painted a similar picture.

01:27 PM

Long distance drone flights in the UK a step closer as BT announces £5m tie-up

A drone superhighway in the skies above Britain is a step closer after BT announced a £5m deal aimed at allowing the crafts to share airspace safely.

The tie-up with Reading-based Altitude Angel could help unlock an industry that it is estimated will be worth £45bn to the UK economy by 2030.

BT will use the company's so-called unified traffic management technology (UTM) to develop thousands of miles of drone corridors in the skies, connecting towns and cities and industrial sites across the country.

The £5m investment will speed up the roll-out of the company's ARROW technology, which detects and identifies drones. It enables drones to share the airspace with crewed aviation safely and securely.

Altitude Angel chief executive Richard Parker, who founded the company in 2014, said:

With BT Group, Altitude Angel has a partner which shares its ambition to make automated commercial drone operations at scale in the UK a day-to-day reality. Combining our ARROW technology, which allows crewed and uncrewed aircraft to share the same skies, safely and securely, with BT Group’s significant communications infrastructure, we can quickly bring ARROW to the masses. This will provide the UK with the first nationwide drone superhighways, unlocking the potential of this new and innovative technology and revolutionising business operations in countless industries.

Drone - Richard Newstead

Fruit scanner to help shoppers determine when avocados are ripe

A gadget that can test when an avocado is perfectly ripe has been unveiled at the world's biggest gadget show in Las Vegas.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

The OneThird Ripeness Checker was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) convention, the annual gathering of consumer technology enthusiasts. The device is designed for use by grocers to quickly scan fruit and vegetables to check whether they are ripe, without squeezing them and damaging the product. OneThird claims it can predict the shelf life of a product to within one day. In particular, it could solve the tricky problem of predicting whether an avocado is ripe for use, and not too hard or going soft.

Read how the gadget joined a host of new and quirky technology products on display at the event in Nevada.

The OneThird Ripeness Checker can quickly scan fruit and veg to determine whether they are ripe - AP Photo/John Locher

Struggling Wilco given £40m lifeline by turnaround specialist

Discount retailer Wilko has been handed a £40m lifeline from turnaround specialist Hilco, weeks after it warned it risked running out of cash.

Retail editor Hannah Boland has the latest:

Hilco, which has previously snapped up brands including HMV, Homebase and Staples, is providing a two-year loan to Wilko, as the retailer embarks on an overhaul to shore up its future. It follows crunch talks between Wilko and potential backers including Bantry Bay, a London-based fund backed by US hedge fund Elliott Advisors, after its lenders refused to agree to an extension to its corporate overdraft. The situation had prompted Wilko, a company which employs 16,000 people, to warn of a "severe but plausible" scenario where it could run out of cash by the end of 2023. However, it had said it was confident it would be able to find a backer. Wilko said the Hilco support would accelerate its turnaround efforts, coming on top of a £48m cash injection in November after it sold and leased back its Worksop distribution centre.

Wilko - Clara Molden

Return of Covid travel restrictions condemned by Willie Walsh

Covid testing and other restrictions imposed on travellers from China by the UK have been condemned by the former boss of British Airways.

Chief business correspondent Oliver Gill has the latest:

Willie Walsh, now head of global airlines body IATA, accused world leaders of a knee-jerk reaction that had "proven ineffective over the last three years". Authorities around the world re-introduced border controls for visitors from China after Beijing axed stringent coronavirus restrictions. Mr Walsh said: "We have the tools to manage Covid-19 without resorting to ineffective measures that cut off international connectivity, damage economies and destroy jobs. Governments must base their decisions on 'science facts' rather than 'science politics'."

Read why leaders are wary that China's 1.4bn population have little or no immunity to the virus.

Willie Walsh is now head of the global airlines body IATA - REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wall Street poised to rise at opening bell

Wall Street is expected to open higher as hopes of an economic recovery in China lifted sentiment.

Stock market futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2pc, S&P 500 contratcs 0.3pc, while the Nasdaq 100 looks poised to jump 0.5pc.

Investors will be focused on minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, which are released at 7pm UK time, looking for clues on the outlook for interest rate hikes.

US-listed Chinese firms such as Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu jumped more than 6pc on hopes of a post-Covid recovery in China and on talk of support for the country's housing sector.

Wall Street's main indexes saw a rocky start to 2023 on Tuesday, with the biggest drags being Tesla after the electric-vehicle maker missed estimates on deliveries and Apple that slumped after a rating downgrade.

Climate campaigners launch legal action against Government over Cumbria coal mine

The Government's decision to approve plans to open a new coal mine in Cumbria faces a legal challenge from environmentalists.

Friends of the Earth has announced it will file a lawsuit this month focusing on the mine's climate impacts.

It was one of the two main opponents of the mine at the planning inquiry in September 2021. Michael Gove gave the go-ahead to the UK's first new deep coal mine for 30 years last month.

The Woodhouse Colliery, near Whitehaven, will produce coal for steelmaking in the UK and for export to Europe, employing about 500 workers at peak production.

Niall Toru, lawyer at Friends of the Earth, said:

By giving the go-ahead to this polluting and totally unnecessary coal mine the government has not only made the wrong decision for our economy and the climate, we believe it has also acted unlawfully. Michael Gove has failed to account for the significant climate impacts of this mine, or how the much-needed move to green steelmaking will be impacted by its approval.

The UK's first new deep coal mine in 30 years has been approved at the Woodhouse colliery site, near Whitehaven in Cumbria - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

11:29 AM

Higher interest rates 'will continue to weigh on the economy'

The fall in mortgage approvals in November, down 11,800 on the previous month to 46,075, are a further indication that higher interest rates are dampening activity in the property market, according to economists.

Capital Economics expect the Bank of England to increase interest rates from 3.5pc now to a peak of 4.5pc.

UK economist Ashley Webb said the slowdown in activity caused by higher rates will be a "constant theme over the year ahead". He added:

Given we still think mortgage rates will average 5pc in 2023, we expect a 12pc peak-to-trough fall in house prices in total. Overall, while the drag on activity from inflation will ease this year, the cumulative downward effect from higher interest rates are only just starting to take hold and will grow in the coming months.

11:15 AM

Channel 4 privatisation to be scrapped

It looks like plans to privatise Channel 4 have been shelved after the Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan wrote to Rishi Sunak confirming her recommendation that the sale does not go ahead.

Here is the letter:

SCOOP: Letter from Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan to Rishi Sunak confirming her recommendation is that Channel 4 privatisation does NOT go ahead. Says there are “better ways to ensure C4’s sustainability.”



Direct opposite of what the Johnson government said. pic.twitter.com/KOH78NVJjt — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 4, 2023

Markets rise on hopes of China rebound

Stock markets have risen as hopes of a rebound in China's economy brightened the global mood.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6pc, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 gained nearly 1pc.

Shares of China-exposed stocks such as luxury goods maker Burberry, bank HSBC and insurer Prudential rose between 1.1pc and 3.1pc as investors bet the dismantling of China's zero-Covid policy will boost economic growth.

While global equities tanked last year, largely on worries about tighter monetary conditions, the FTSE 100 outperformed its major peers, helped by a weaker sterling, surging commodity prices and investors favouring defensive stocks.

However, the midcap index suffered losses of about 20pc last year, hit by concerns of a recession, sky-high inflation and a series of interest rate hikes.

BP and Shell were down about 3pc each as crude prices fell on concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China's rising Covid cases.

Tesco and Sainsbury's rose nearly 2pc after data showed British grocery sales rose 9.4pc to a record £12.8bn in the four weeks to Christmas Day, driven by price inflation rather than increased purchasing.

10:13 AM

Oil continues slump as recession looms

Oil's rough start to the year worsened as the outlook for demand continued to deteriorate amid predictions for a US recession, China's near-term struggles with Covid-19, and milder winter weather.

Brent cruide, the international benchmark, has fallen back nearly 2pc to a little over $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate has also dropped 2pc toward $75 a barrel. WTI sank 4.2pc on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November.

A rising death toll in China from the swift easing of virus curbs is overwhelming crematoriums, and there are warnings of more casualties heading into the Lunar New Year.

Above-average temperatures in the US and Europe, meanwhile, are easing fears of an energy crunch.

Mortgage approvals at lowest since pandemic

Mortgage approvals fell to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic after a jump in borrowing costs choked off demand for property purchases.

The Bank of England said 46,075 new loans for house purchases were approved in November, down from 58,997 the month before and the least since June 2020 when the country was in lockdown. Economists had expected 53,000 approvals.

The Bank has lifted interest rates nine times in the past year to choke off inflation, which is lingering at a four-decade more than high five times the 2pc target rate. That has driven interest rates on mortgages close to 6pc from around 1pc.

Separate figures from the BOE indicated growing strain on household finances. Households tucked away less in savings for the second month running while they took out more credit card debt, in a sign that households are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Mortgage approvals are at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

British egg farmers quitting 'every week' over soaring costs

British egg farmers are quitting "every week" amid soaring costs, a former Asda buyer has warned.

Ewan Somerville has the latest:

Ged Futter, a former senior buying manager at the supermarket, warned the UK will struggle for home-grown foods this year as farmers turn their back on the industry. The price of food is rising at its fastest rate on record, new data released on Wednesday shows, up to 13.3 per cent in December, from 12.4 per cent in the previous month. Fresh food inflation alone leapt to 15 per cent for the month from 14.3 per cent in November, although overall shop price inflation eased slightly to 7.3 per cent. Supermarkets are piling pressure on farmers to keep prices low for their customers.

Read what Mr Futter, a retail analyst, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Britain has faced egg shortages on supermarket shelves in recent weeks - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

09:29 AM

Natural gas prices in Europe have extended declines as warm weather curbs demand and eases pressure on politicians and central bankers.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 7.8pc to the lowest since mid-February.

Mild conditions have spread across the region, with major cities like Berlin earlier recording their warmest start to the year.

While cooler temperatures are expected in some parts next week, central and southern Europe is forecast to remain unseasonably warm.

The warm spell has reduced the need for heating and alleviated concerns over gas inventories being depleted too quickly.

Prices have dropped to almost half of the average for 2022, a blessing for policy makers and consumers who have struggled with surging bills over the past year.

Dutch front-month gas futures were 2.5pc lower at €70.50 a megawatt-hour this morning, after dropping 6.1pc on Tuesday. The UK equivalent contract fell as much as 3.1pc.

Eurozone recession may not be as deep as expected, data suggest

Business activity in the eurozone contracted less than initially thought at the end of last year as price pressures eased, according to a survey which suggested the bloc's recession may not be as deep as expected.

S&P Global's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the eurozone, seen as a good gauge of economic health, rose to 49.3 in December from November's 47.8, above a preliminary estimate of 48.8.

Since July the index has been below the 50 mark, meaning the economy has contracted. However, December was a five-month high. The final data was compiled earlier than usual last month due to the holiday season.

Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

The eurozone economy continued to deteriorate in December, but the strength of the downturn moderated for a second successive month, tentatively pointing to a contraction in the economy that may be milder than was initially anticipated. Nevertheless, there is little evidence across the survey results to suggest the euro zone economy may return to meaningful and stable growth any time soon.

09:01 AM

The ousted former editor of the Daily Mail, Geordie Greig, has been appointed editor-in-chief of The Independent, the online newspaper part-owned by Lord Lebedev.

Matthew Field has the details:

Mr Greig, who supported Remain during his stewardship of the Daily Mail's sister title - and rival - The Mail on Sunday, joins the Left-leaning digital newspaper. The Independent, established in 1986, stopped its print edition in 2016 and shifted to an online and app only model, producing a digital version of its paper. Mr Greig hailed the online paper's growth and international reach. He said The Independent reached "nearly 800m users yearly" and was the eighth largest news brand in the US. The move comes after he was ousted from the helm of the Daily Mail in November last year, just three years after transferring from The Mail on Sunday, having replaced Fleet Street veteran Lord Dacre.

Read how the pair had an acrimonious relationship.

Geordie Greig has been appointed editor-in-chief of The Independent - Television Stills

Miners lift FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 rose gently as Rishi Sunak prepares to set out his priorities for 2023, while investors also awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve's meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

The exporter-heavy blue chip index has ticked up 0.3pc to 7,577 points, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.7pc to 19,270.

Miners of precious and base metals took an early lead, rising around 1pc as prices rebounded against a weaker dollar.

In his first speech of the year, the Prime Minister will try to reassure his restive Conservative Party that he has what it takes to lead them into the next election.

Minutes from the US Fed's December meeting, when it cautioned rates may need to remain higher for longer, are due to be released later today. Investors will parse the minutes to figure out whether more policy tightening is likely.

BP and Shell lost more than 2pc each as oil prices fell on China demand woes, while the broader energy index shed 2.9pc.

Data showing that fresh food prices at British supermarkets soared in December, 15pc higher than a year earlier, also weighed on markets.

Reeves criticises Government over price of food

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves hit out at the Government over the Kantar figures that show the price of food for shoppers jumped to 13.3pc in December, from 12.4pc the previous month.

The Labour frontbencher said:

Families will be looking at the year and wondering whether they will ever feel better off under the Tories. With the growing cost of the weekly shop just one factor in this, the answer will be no. Britain deserves more than just survival - working people want our country to thrive. By stabilising our economy and getting it growing, Labour will get money flowing back into it so we can raise living standards and so we can lead in the industries of the future too. All 12 years of Tory Government have left us with is higher prices, lower wages and growth on the floor.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Strikes hit railways again as TUC calls for meeting with PM

Train passengers are suffering another day of strike disruption as the new general secretary of the TUC called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to break deadlocked industrial disputes across the country.

Around half of Britain's railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as tens of thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators walk out on the second day of a 48-hour strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Train drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday before a second two-day RMT strike begins on Friday.

TUC leader Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction, saying ministers should open pay negotiations with unions.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Mr Nowak said public services were in crisis after years of "underfunding and understaffing".

Oliver Gill reports on how commuters will suffer the worst single day of strike action during a working week for decades as just one in 10 train services runs on what is being dubbed "Tragic Thursday".

An empty London Bridge this morning - George Cracknell Wright

Slowing grocery inflation raises fresh hopes that soaring food prices have peaked

Food price rises have eased for a second month running, sparking hopes that Britain could be turning a corner in the cost-of-living crisis, writes Hannah Boland.

Supermarket prices were up 14.4pc year-on-year in December, compared to 14.6pc in November and 14.7pc in October, in a signal that price rises are finally starting to slow.

Kantar's Fraser McKevitt said the figures suggested the "worst has now passed", although added that this remained a "painfully high figure at the current rate, impacting how and what we buy at the shops".

Overall, shoppers spent an extra £1.1bn this December compared to last year, driven higher by a boom in demand for cold and flu medicines.

Sales of cough lozenges were up by 54pc on last year, whilst tissue sales rose by 35pc, as the UK was battered by bouts of Covid-19, strep-A and flu.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Steve Barclay blamed outbreaks of viruses for the turmoil in the NHS, where wait times in A&E are hitting record highs.

However, while sales of some items were up and shoppers spent more last month, Kantar said they had actually bought fewer items compared to a year earlier.

Consumers were forced to make cut-backs in their food spend in December as energy bills stayed sky-high and they were forced to spend more on fuel.

Kantar found that more people turned to own-brand labels over the festive period, whilst discounters Lidl and Aldi continued to steal more market share from traditional retailers.

Aldi's market share now stands at 9.1pc compared to 7.7pc this time last year, whilst Lidl's sales increased by 24pc on a year-on-year basis.

It follows separate figures from Aldi earlier this week which showed sales at the German discounter surpassed £1.4bn for the first time last month.

Aldi - Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg

Markets open higher

It has been a positive start for the markets as a string of favorable news reports from China lured investors into risk assets.

The FTSE 100 opened up 1.4pc to 7,554.09 while the FTSE 250 rose by 0.2pc to 19,180.94.

It comes as China is considering further support for property developers.

Separate reports that China is mulling an end to a ban on Australian coal sent the Australian dollar surging.

'Widespread concern' about future of energy support for businesses

The Government could target its energy support package towards energy intensive sectors from March, according to industry bosses expected to meet ministers later.

Business groups are reportedly expected to be told energy price subsidies could be half what they are now when they meet with the Chancellor later today.

Companies are able to claim discounts on their energy bills until March.

Stephen Elliott, chief executive of the Chemical Industries Association, told BBC Radio 4:

There will be a lot of widespread concern about a significant reduction in the level of support. Credit where credit's due: There relief measures from October last year through to March have made a difference. They've helped business at a time of rising costs and also a fall in demand. We're very interested to learn what will happen from the end of March. I think more can be done for a more targeted intervention for energy intensive sectors.

Food inflation rockets to record 13.3pc

Food inflation has accelerated to record levels as many households suffered a "challenging Christmas" due to soaring prices, according to new figures.

The price of food for shoppers jumped to 13.3pc in December, from 12.4pc in the previous month.

It came as the latest BRC-NielsenIQ shop price index showed a slight sign of respite for cash-strapped shoppers, as overall shop price inflation eased slightly to 7.3pc for the month.

It pulled back marginally from 7.4pc in November but remains close to record highs.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

It was a challenging Christmas for many households across the UK. Not only did the cold snap force people to spend more on their energy bills, but the prices of many essential foods also rose as reverberations from the war in Ukraine continued to keep high the cost of animal feed, fertiliser and energy.

Fresh food inflation leapt to 15pc for the month from 14.3pc in November, while the price of ambient food, such as pasta and tinned food, increased 11pc in December against the same month a year earlier.

Banks warned of crypto 'contagion' risks

US banks have been warned of the "contagion" risks of dealing in cryptocurrencies following the collapse of FTX in an unprecedented joint statement from regulators.

The watchdogs said banks should be wary of "inaccurate or misleading representations and disclosures by crypto-asset companies".

The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said they are monitoring banks that “may be exposed to risks” from the crypto sector.

They said: "It is important that risks related to the crypto-asset sector that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system."

The regulators also issued a warning against the very core principles of cryptocurrencies.

They said they believe the principle of decentralised networks, whereby assets like cryptocurrencies are stored on algorithm-backed blockchains rather than in banks, "is highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices".

The warnings come as Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX crypto exchange, pleaded not guilty to looting money from customer deposits, setting up one of America's biggest ever fraud trials.

Here is a link to that joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organisations.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after pleading not guilty to fraud charges - AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Good morning

The new year brings with it the first indication that regulators may be preparing a crackdown on cryptocurrency businesses and their assets.

US regulators have issued an unprecedented joint statement warning banks about the "contagion" risks of dealing in crypto assets in the wake of the collapse of FTX.

The statement comes from the US Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The eight-point warning tells banks to be wary of the "risk of fraud and scams among crypto-asset sector participants".

5 things to start your day

1) Brompton Bicycle draws up plans to shift suppliers out of China and Taiwan | Company makes preparations amid growing fears of war

2) Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to massive fraud at FTX | Fallen tycoon faces trial in October

3) More than $1 trillion wiped off value of Apple in face of China chaos | Fall in iPhone maker's share price from its peak means there are no businesses left worth more than $2 trillion

4) Guardian staff shut out of offices for another three weeks after ransomware attack | Newspaper struggling to recover from hack that hit King's Cross computer systems in run-up to Christmas

5) Britain risks ‘losing status as tech hub’ to US and EU rivals | Microchip manufacturer warns global moves in microchip production are racing ahead of the UK

What happened overnight

Asian equities rose sharply, boosted by Hong Kong shares, while the dollar was on the back foot, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.3pc higher and set for a third straight day of gains for the year. The index fell 20pc in 2022, its worst performance since 2008.

Tokyo stocks ended lower on their first trading day of the year, with investors treading carefully in the absence of new trading clues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.4pc to end at 25,716.86, while the broader Topix index lost 1.3pc to 1,868.15.