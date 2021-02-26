Banks weigh up home working - the new normal or an aberration?

  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district, as a man cycles along a path, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Empty offices next to Bank of England are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London
  • FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor of Barclays Bank at Canary Wharf in London
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Canary Wharf stands in London
1 / 4

Banks weigh up home working - the new normal or an aberration?

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district, as a man cycles along a path, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
Lawrence White, Iain Withers and Muvija M
·5 min read

By Lawrence White, Iain Withers and Muvija M

LONDON (Reuters) - As the finance industry prepares for life post-pandemic, commercial banks are moving quickly to harness working from home to cut costs, while investment banks are keen to get traders and advisers back to the office.

HSBC and Lloyds are getting rid of as much as 40% of their office space as an easy way to make savings when bank profits have been crunched by the pandemic.

But there are concerns that remote working does not benefit everyone. Junior staff miss out on socialising and learning opportunities and there are also risks home working can entrench gender inequality.

At investment banks, where long hours in the office were the norm pre-pandemic, bosses say they want most people back where they can see them.

HSBC plans to almost halve office space globally, as it aims to squeeze more use out of the remaining space and increase the number of staff per desk from just over one to closer to two.

Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds plans to shrink its office space by a fifth within three years. Standard Chartered will cut a third of its space within four years, while Metro Bank said it would cut some 40% and make more use of branches.

"We've had a period where flexible working has been tested in full, with about three quarters of people not based in offices as we used to call them, and the business has performed remarkably well," Andy Halford, Standard Chartered CFO, said.

But major investment banks take a different view, with Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon pouring cold water on the potential of remote working.

"It's not a new normal. It's an aberration that we're going to correct as soon as possible," he told a Credit Suisse conference on Wednesday.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley, who last year said he thought the days of 7,000 employees trudging into its Canary Wharf headquarters were numbered, is also unwilling to commit for now to large office closures.

The Barclays boss has said the bank had "no plan" to make a major real estate move as Britain's prolonged third lockdown had shown the strains of working from home.

Nick Fahy, CEO of online lender Cynergy Bank, said working over screens often could not compete. "You might have a disagreement on this, that or the other but actually over the coffee machine or over a glass of wine or a bit of lunch, issues can be resolved."

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

Some banks have acted quickly because they are used to flexing workforces in line with economic cycles, particularly in investment banks, Oliver Wyman principal Jessica Marlborough said.

But some are waiting on analysis of staff productivity changes before making final decisions, while others were mindful junior staff may still prefer going into offices, she said.

Banks are also concerned women may lose out from the shift to remote working.

"We thought the pandemic would be a big leveller for women. But actually what we're starting to see is it's extremely challenging to get women to move jobs in a pandemic," Marlborough said.

"Banks were making progress in hiring a more balanced workforce in terms of gender and other metrics, but they're actually struggling now (as banks are finding) they (women) are less likely to seek out a new job."

Union leaders said part of the reason was that some women are juggling more childcare responsibilities during the pandemic.

Dominic Hook, national officer for UK union Unite, said banks must ensure working from home is voluntary, use of surveillance tools is limited, and employers respect staff hours so work does not spill into evenings and weekends.

"Our concern is that it won't actually be a choice and that banks will pressure staff to work from home," Hook said.

There are also concerns hybrid working will favour employees who visit the office more regularly, as they can spend more time in person with colleagues and managers, said Richard Benson, managing director at Accenture Interactive.

The staff most likely to go back to the office are traders, bank executives said, while back-office functions such as finance, risk management and IT will spend more time working remotely.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank said it had been challenging to adapt home office spaces for traders and expected many will want to return, but not all.

"We will pay more attention to the personal circumstances at home. Dealers also have children or parents in need of care. We have become more sensitive," said Kristian Snellman, Deutsche Bank's head of investment banking transformation for Germany and EMEA.

The trend to shed offices predated the pandemic as many banks made cuts after the 2007-09 financial crisis. Some have already made moves as a result of the pandemic, such as NatWest, which shut its tech hub in north London last summer.

Retained offices are being remodelled, with desks removed to make way for collaboration and break space such as coffee areas, gardens and libraries, property consultancy Arcadis said.

"It's not just about adding a ping pong table and table football and hoping it will work, it's about making sure people get downtime," said Sarah-Jane Osborne, head of workscape at Arcadis.

David Duffy, CEO of Virgin Money, said the bank is among those planning to strip out office cubicles.

"The world of large-scale populations returning to a tall skyscraper building to come in and do their e-mail in the office doesn't make any sense," he said.

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers in London and Muvija M in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Patricia Uhlig in Frankfurt. Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 2021 - IATA

    Global airline industry body IATA warned that the outlook for airlines had weakened since its December forecasts, and due to tightening travel restrictions it now expected the sector to still be bleeding cash by the fourth quarter of this year. IATA raised its forecast for total airline cash burn for 2021 to between $75 billion and $95 billion, up from the $48 billion it had forecast in December. This summer is make-or-break for many airlines and holiday companies which are struggling to survive with close to a year of almost no revenue due to pandemic restrictions.

  • Dutch competition regulators nearing draft decision in Apple investigation

    Dutch competition authorities are nearing a draft decision in a years-long investigation into Apple Inc over rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system, according to a letter sent this month to some of the developers involved in the case. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, or ACM, said in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-antitrust-netherlands/apple-in-dutch-antitrust-spotlight-for-allegedly-promoting-own-apps-idUSKCN1RN215 that it was investigating Apple's requirement that developers use its payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30%. If it issues a decision soon, the ACM could become the first antitrust authority to rule on Apple's app-store payment policies, which have long drawn complaints from app developers.

  • Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Waste...

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)?

    The big shareholder groups in Cerecor Inc. ( NASDAQ:CERC ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Biggest Contract Busts in NBA History

    These players didn't live up to the big money they were paid.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' is in a bubble, says J.P. Morgan

    Wall Street's "fear gauge" is in a bubble, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan. Investor appetite for protective options has kept the Cboe Volatility Index elevated despite muted moves on the benchmark S&P 500, according to the bank. The gap between investor expectations for volatility in U.S. stocks, as measured by the VIX, and actual moves on the S&P 500 is near its highest levels over the past 30 years, said Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy.

  • HSBC, Barclays challenged over bond linked to Vietnamese coal project

    HSBC and Barclays, which have pledged to stop financing new coal projects, have been challenged by a legal group over a Japanese bond it says will contribute to the financing of coal-fired power in Vietnam. Both banks have come under pressure from investors keen to see them do more to help the world shift to a low-carbon economy and HSBC faces a shareholder vote over its fossil fuel financing at its annual meeting in April. While both have policies to refrain from financing new coal plants, the complaint focuses on their alleged role in helping to fund others who go on to finance such projects.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Continues To Rally Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD received strong support above 1.4150 and is trying to get back above 1.4180.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • India’s Central Bank Chief Airs ‘Major Concerns’ About Crypto Risks

    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said he expects the government to "take a call" on cryptocurrencies.

  • BOE’s Bailey Slams EU Stance on Swaps Clearing After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned the European Union against demanding that euro derivatives are settled by clearinghouses inside the bloc, saying such a move would be a “very serious escalation” and that it would draw a U.K. response.The EU appears to be moving towards a policy of insisting such trades are located in the bloc, Bailey said during a hearing with U.K. lawmakers on Wednesday.A so-called location policy of forcing banks and dealers to move clearing business to the EU would be “very controversial,” Bailey said. “I have to say that that would be something we would have to, and want to, resist very firmly.”His comments -- his strongest yet -- are a mark of the post-Brexit tensions and Britain’s growing frustration about the EU’s reluctance to grant so-called equivalence rulings that would enable London-based finance firms to operate in the bloc.The lack of an agreement has put London’s decades-long dominance of European finance under threat. This year, the Square Mile lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock while traders have shifted some interest-rate swaps out of the U.K.The London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse in London is the dominant location for euro derivatives and the EU has allowed it to continue handling trades for European clients through June 2022. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is pressing banks and other traders to shift more euro-denominated business to the bloc.If the temporary equivalence decision isn’t renewed, Bailey said a quarter of euro-derivatives clearing business would need to shift to the EU. The rest could stay in London because it is the most efficient place for it, he said.“If only 25% moves, it isn’t really very viable,” Bailey said. “The EU takes something, but it doesn’t take a piece that’s really viable for its own industry to conduct in the EU.”Bailey said it now appears the EU is seeking to pressure firms into relocating the other 75% of the business too, outside of any consideration around whether the U.K.’s regulations are equivalent.“This debate is not about equivalence,” he said.(Updates with Bailey comments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook Bans All Myanmar Military, Related Entities After Coup

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. has widened a ban on pages linked to Myanmar’s military and barred advertising from affiliated commercial entities, stepping up its restrictions after the coup in the Southeast Asian nation.The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant’s ban extends to Instagram as well as Facebook and includes military-controlled state and media entities, building on earlier suspensions of pages linked to the armed forces.Treating the situation as an emergency, Facebook has been mobilizing Myanmar nationals with native-language skills to help moderate content, putting additional protections in place for journalists and curbing the reach of military spokespeople and misinformation. Myanmar’s ruling regime had earlier this month called on internet service providers to block access to Facebook.“Today, we are banning the remaining Myanmar military (‘Tatmadaw’) and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram, as well as ads from military-linked commercial entities,” Facebook said in an emailed statement. “Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban. We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw on Facebook and Instagram are too great.”Read more: Facebook Curbs Myanmar Army Content as Protests IntensifyHaving previously been accused of inaction in the face of political turmoil fomenting on its platforms, Facebook is taking on a more active role in a conflict it sees as clear-cut. The U.S. government has condemned the Feb. 1 coup and President Joe Biden has put sanctions in place against its leaders. Facebook said it based its decision on information from the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar as well as “efforts to reconstitute networks of Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior that we previously removed, and content that violates our violence and incitement and coordinating harm policies, which we removed.”The new ban implemented today will remain in effect indefinitely, though it doesn’t include “ministries and agencies engaged in the provision of essential public services,” the company said, citing the Ministry of Health and Sport and the Ministry of Education as remaining accessible on its platforms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Analysis: Big moves and liquidity woes in a U.S. bond 'tantrum without the taper'

    A sharp jump in U.S. Treasury yields this week has bond managers talking about a "tantrum", worrying about extreme moves and pockets of poor liquidity in the $20 trillion market. The selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds, which pushes prices down and yields up, has gathered steam in recent weeks due to rising expectations for economic growth - and fears inflation could spike if the economy overheats. Bond market investors and analysts drew parallels to the 2013 taper tantrum, when bond yields rose dramatically after then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the Fed could take a step down in its pace of purchases of assets that had been propping markets.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Decline on Warm Weather Forecast

    Inventories decline more than expected