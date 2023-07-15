Banks ‘wrong’ to close customer accounts in hundreds of cases

Leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage recently revealed that his account had been closed by his bank - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

Banks have “wrongly” closed customer bank accounts in hundreds of cases, figures suggest.

Banks have the power to close accounts quickly and without reason to tackle fraud and money laundering under “derisking” regulations. Close to 1,400 people complained about such bank account closures in 2022-23, according to figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service.

One in four complaints were upheld, the arbiter of financial disputes said. It has raised fresh concerns about the actions of banks who have been accused of “blacklisting” customers who hold certain views.

It comes after a number of after the leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage revealed his account had been closed by his bank. A vicar was also dropped as a customer after criticising his lender’s stance on LBGTQ+.

Last week the Treasury was understood to have warned lenders not to close accounts because they disagree with customers’ opinions.

Sam Richardson, of consumer group Which?, which obtained the figures, said he was “concerned that some banks are wrongly closing customers’ accounts or handing them Cifas markers which can affect their ability to access other financial products for years”.

He added he recognised the importance of banks having the ability to close accounts quickly in the fightback against fraud, but said he wanted to see “better communication to customers on what they need to do to challenge decisions, and fairer reviews by banks of these decisions – rather than leaving customers to have to take take their claim to the ombudsman”.

Such markers are applied by Cifas, the fraud prevention network, which said markers had prevented £1.6bn worth of fraud in 2022.

Customers who have their accounts in some cases are given a marker, which identifies them to banks, credit providers, insurers and companies as potentially risky customers.

Those with a marker against their name can struggle when applying for a mortgage or when opening a new bank account.

TSB had the highest proportion of complaints upheld against it in four of the previous five years, the Fos figures showed.

The Ombudsman upheld a third (33pc) of HSBC customers’ complaints, 31pc of complaints relating to Barclays and Metro customers, and 27pc of complaints from Royal Bank of Scotland – part of NatWest – customers.

Savers who complain to the Ombudsman rarely have their account reopened, but often receive compensation and an apology, The Telegraph understands.

TSB said the bank made “a number of important decisions every day aimed at reducing fraudulent activity and preventing criminals from operating accounts”.

A spokesman added: “Our close work with Cifas plays a vital role in reducing the incidence of fraud and an incorrect judgement is highly exceptional. We have acted on guidance from the Fos and our referrals in 2023 continue to improve.”

A spokesman for Metro Bank said the bank “remains committed to protecting the public from falling victim to fraud”, and vowed to “improve our processes based on Fos feedback and our own reviews”.

UK Finance, the industry body for banks, said any decision to close an account “is only taken after extensive review and analysis of the activity of the account”.

A spokesman added: “Banks are required to adhere to legal requirements when assessing criminal activity and in every case, the bank must always ensure the customer is treated fairly.”

Barclays, HSBC and NatWest were approached for comment.

