Banksy artwork appears in Ukraine

Reuters

U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one of the world's key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels and capitalise on pent up travel demand, with construction of new properties picking up pace in the United States after the pandemic halted expansion plans. Travel recovery in other parts of the world boosted results of major hotel chains this year, but President Xi Jinping's measures to contain COVID in China have pressured room growth and hospitality revenue in the country.