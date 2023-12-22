Banksy drops mysterious new artwork with no explanation

Banksy has unveiled a new artwork in south London, seemingly calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The new piece, which arrived on Friday (22 December), comes in the form of a “stop” traffic sign, emblazoned with war planes. It is situated on Commercial Way in Peckham.

Enigmatic artist Banksy shared the artwork on his social media pages with no explanation.

While currently unconfirmed, the art is believed to be a reference to Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas, which was launched in response to the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack on 7 October.

In 2015, Banksy created street art in Gaza, in what was deemed one of his most provocative political projects to date. The artist’s graffiti stencils were added to concrete rubble and, when he posted photographs of his work to his official website, he captioned his first stencil of a sad, crouching figure: “Bomb damage, Gaza City.”

In another caption, he wrote: “Gaza is often described as ‘the world’s largest open air prison’ because no-one is allowed to enter or leave. But that seems a bit unfair to prisons – they don’t have their electricity and drinking water cut off randomly almost every day.”

Banksy began creating street art in the Nineties, but gained particular notoriety the following decade with his political artworks.

The artist’s latest work comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak piled pressure on Israel over the need for a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza, saying that “too many lives have been lost” in the bombardment of the territory.

These comments followed comments from Sunak’s former defence secretary Ben Wallace, who warned that Israel’s indiscriminate “killing rage” in Gaza risks fuelling the conflict “for another 50 years” and radicalising young Muslims across the world.

Wallace said Israel could lose moral and legal authority over its war on Hamas, which was in response to an attack inside Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 240 others taken hostage.

Banksy has unveiled a new art piece (Aaron Chown/PA)

Banksy has installed some other pieces this year, including Valentine’s Day Mascara, a mural weighing 3.8 tonnes, which appeared on the side of a house in Margate, Kent, on Valentine’s Day.

The mural depicted a 1950s’ housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, wearing an apron and yellow washing-up gloves, and throwing a man into a chest freezer.

In September, it was placed in the foyer of The Art of Banksy exhibition in Regent Street, central London, where it can be viewed for free.

The exhibition features pieces including Girl With Balloon, Flower Thrower and Rude Copper and also focuses on Banksy’s Dismaland, The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem and recent works acknowledging the ongoing war in Ukraine.

An exhibition also opened at Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) for a limited run and showcased 25 years of Banksy’s stencil graffiti.

The artist often refers to contemporary issues and in 2020 included messages about the pandemic in his work.

Transport for London (TfL) removed spray paint in a London Underground carriage due to what they called their “strict anti-graffiti policy”.

Additional reporting by Agencies