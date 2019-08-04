Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd (NSE:BASML) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd (NSE:BASML) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 8th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills's upcoming dividend is ₹1.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ₹1.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of ₹134.65. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bannari Amman Spinning Mills's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bannari Amman Spinning Mills is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 6.4% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Bannari Amman Spinning Mills's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Bannari Amman Spinning Mills's 7.9% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has delivered an average of 4.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Bannari Amman Spinning Mills for the upcoming dividend? Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Bannari Amman Spinning Mills from a dividend perspective.

