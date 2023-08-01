Banned motorist drove into four strangers after they refused to back him up in fight outside pub

Police tape

A banned driver who hit four pedestrians with his car after they refused to back him up in a fight has denied four counts of attempted murder.

Choudry Razaq, 25, drove his silver Chevrolet at the men at 33mph, sending them flying into a brick wall that collapsed, jurors heard.

The court was told that Mr Razaq was involved in a fight outside the White Bear pub on Kingsley Road, Hounslow, west London, on 25 September 2022.

He called out to strangers Gabriel Sinkevicius, Hanad Duhaut, Harris Knoeswaran and Abdi Moallim to back him up but when they declined to help, Razaq got into his car and drove at them.

Life-threatening injuries

The victims landed across the length of two driveways and Mr Sinkevicius and Mr Duhaut suffered life-threatening injuries, the Old Bailey heard.

They were walking past the pub at 2.39am, on their way to watch a boxing fight, when they were caught up in the trouble, said Rekha Kodikara, prosecuting.

“He calls out to these men and asks them to back him up in this altercation but they take no part in it, they don’t want to get involved and they just carry on walking,” he said.

“They were not to know as they walked along the road that for some of them, at least, their lives were about to radically change.”

She continued: “He deliberately drove across onto the wrong side of the road, went onto that pavement, went onto that driveway, drove over those four men and drove away.

“The car did not crash into that brick wall - what happened was the impact of the bodies landing on that brick wall caused it to collapse. Mr Moallim received a glancing blow and was the only one who was left conscious.”

Admitted dangerous driving

Mr Razaq drove to his father’s garage after the collision before going to hospital and telling them that he had been bottled, the jurors were told.

He then booked a flight to Abu Dhabi with a connecting flight the next day to Islamabad in Pakistan, the prosecutor said.

He packed a large suitcase and went to Heathrow airport with his brother where he was arrested,

On Tuesday Mr Razaq, from, Feltham, west London, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He also admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent to the first three victims.

However, he denies four counts of attempted murder and three alternative charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to three of the victims.

He denies attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to Mr Moallim but admits a lesser charge of attempting to cause actual bodily harm.

The trial continues and is due to last two weeks.

