A banner on Apple's site suggests it is bracing to keep all stores outside China shut longer than expected

The Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Apple may keep all its retail stores — bar those in China — shut for longer than expected.

As first reported by 9to5Mac, a notice has appeared on the Apple.com homepage that reads: "Our retail stores are closed until further notice."

The tech giant had previously said it would be closing its non-Chinese stores until March 27, as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Having reopened all of its Chinese stores last week, Apple's apparent actions mirror the pandemic's gradual shift away from China and towards other parts of the world, particularly western Europe.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Apple store closure notice More

Shona Ghosh/Business Insider

Apple shut all its China offices and retail stores at the beginning of February, but by March 13 had reopened all 42 of its retail outlets in the country. Its suppliers have also reopened factories in China.

Apple's actions mirror the pandemic's gradual shift away from China and towards other parts of the world.

Last week, World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus described Europe as the "epicenter" of the global coronavirus pandemic, while urging countries in the region not to "let this fire burn."

Multiple virus-hit countries in densely-populated western Europe have enforced nationwide lockdowns of their citizens, including Italy, France, and Spain.

Over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported outside China to date, according to tracking data from Johns Hopkins University, meaning the majority of reported infections have now taken place in other countries.

