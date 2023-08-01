Banner plane crashes into Atlantic Ocean off Myrtle Beach, 2nd such crash in days along East Coast

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a banner plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday, the second such crash along the East Coast in a matter of days.

The wreck took place about 11:30 a.m. near the 40th Avenue public beach access, the FAA told USA TODAY.

The single-engine Piper PA-18 was towing a banner when it crashed and only the pilot was on board, a FAA spokesperson confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash.

People walk and play along the shoreline near evacuated hotels along North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019 when the Hurricane Dorian dawned.

Pilot taken to a hospital

Myrtle Beach Police Department Sgt. Christopher D. Starling told USA TODAY the pilot was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The plane remained in the ocean for several hours until crews towed it out as beachgoers looked on, officials said.

Starling said police are working with the FAA, the Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in connection to the crash.

Deadly California plane crash: 3 dead after plane crashes into airport hangar in Upland, California

Second beach banner plane crash in days

Just two days earlier a single engine Piper PA-18 crashed into the ocean off a New Hampshire beach.

The pilot, who was also pulling a banner advertising a concert, evacuated the aircraft after Saturday's crash just after 4 p.m. outside in Hampton, a town in Rockingham County.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, the FAA reported.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on, X formerly Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Myrtle Beach banner plane crash: Piper aircraft crashes in ocean