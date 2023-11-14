Banners to show punishments for sex assaults

Charity SafetyNet said its banners would send a "clear message"

A charity has launched a campaign to tackle sexual assaults in Guernsey in the run-up to Christmas.

SafetyNet said the initiative would see banners installed in prominent places on the island to send a "clear message" of the penalties and act as a deterrent.

It said it wanted to make people as aware of the consequences as those for drink-driving offences.

The charity said the campaign was timed to coincide with people attending Christmas parties.

Sexual assault is punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of £10,000 in Guernsey.

Those found guilty are also placed on the sex offenders register for a minimum of five years.

Poppy Murray, from the charity, said people should "think twice about their actions".

She said: "We're hoping the penalties [highlighted] on these banners around town are going to really start hitting home as to what the consequences are - as much as it would with drink-driving.

"We want that same awareness with sexual assault."

