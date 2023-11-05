Banning it before we explore it? That’s Britain alright

Deep sea mining could supply critical minerals that we will need for a green energy transition. It will enable us to massively increase our production of raw materials without creating any ugly eyesores or using up precious space.

And, of course, it could generate plenty of new jobs and wealth at a time when both are badly needed.

But, heck, never mind about any of that. Last week, the UK casually joined a coalition of countries banning deep sea mining, the emerging technology of extracting minerals from the sea bed.

The practice is controversial. But the UK is also a country with some huge mining conglomerates, and plenty of expertise in the industry. More importantly, we can’t just keep banning every new technology that comes along – because all that will do is condemn the country to continually getting poorer.

The Government said last week that it would back a moratorium on deep sea mining, at least until there was a better understanding of its likely impact on the environment. We have joined countries such as France and Germany, among 20 others that are calling for a halt to new licences.

With the Labour Party pushing for a ban, the UK has now fallen into line with the environmental pressure groups calling for the sea bed to be left alone. Progress will be “cautious” and will “depend on the science” apparently, which more or less means that it won’t ever happen.

The trouble is, it is hard to understand exactly what the issue is.

We are going to need lots of cobalt, manganese, nickel and copper to power all the batteries, cables and solar panels that we will need to transition to green energy, and there is plenty of all of those underneath the sea, and certainly lots more than there is underneath the land.

The technology to dig it up is advancing rapidly, making it cheaper to extract those raw materials. Even better, it doesn’t create any ugly mines on the land, it doesn’t involve cutting down forests or digging up farmland, and it doesn’t take up any space that we might use for houses, or cities, or indeed for wind or solar farms.

Indeed, we have been extracting oil and gas from underneath the sea for a couple of generations now, and generating lots of energy and wealth in the process. There does not seem to be any very obvious reason why we should not do the same for minerals as well.

That doesn’t mean we should abandon all caution. As governments around the world have stressed, deep sea mining will have to be monitored so that we can make sure it does not disturb delicate ecosystems, or destroy reefs, or damage what has until now been a largely pristine environment.

And yet, it is also becoming increasingly clear that most of the opposition is being driven by the usual anti-growth coalition of environmentalists and green campaigners.

The main campaigns against it come from the likes of Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth. It is hard to think of any form of industrial development they would be in favor of. If it involves diggers and drills, they are automatically against it.

The rest of the world will, of course, move ahead without us. China, inevitably, is taking the lead, and will no doubt use its deep sea mines to consolidate the country’s already significant lead in batteries, solar power and electric vehicles.

We can be sure that China will have all the minerals it needs, and will be quietly amused if its Western rivals prefer not to mine them. Meanwhile, countries such as the United States and Australia are, so far, sitting on the sidelines. At the very least they are waiting to see what happens before joining a ban.

There are two big problems with the UK’s decision. The first is that with the London Stock Exchange home to the likes of Anglo-American and Endeavour Mining, the UK has traditionally had a huge precedence in the global mining industry.

We have dozens of smaller players mainly focused on exploration or development. Those companies may or may not want to try their hand at deep sea mining, depending on whether they have the expertise, and think they can make it pay for their shareholders.

The British government should surely be supporting a potentially major new industry, not just banning it before it has even started.

Next, the UK can’t keep banning new technologies on little more than a whim. We have already seen with fracking just where that leads.

The UK has plenty of shale oil and gas, but instead of building what should have been a huge new industry, and one that would have created vast tax revenues as well as keeping the lights switched on, we surrendered to a odd coalition of extreme environmentalists and conspiracy theorists before we knew whether it was safe or not.

Ten years later, it is a major industry in the US and Canada, but not in the UK. It is hard to see how that has benefited us.

Deep sea mining might or might not turn out to be valuable. The technology might work, or it might not, and if it does it might damage the underwater ecosystem, or it might leave little impact on it.

We will find out over the next few years as other countries start to develop the techniques. But it now looks as if Britain will not be a part of it.

The UK will have squandered the chance to be a leader in yet another new technology by banning it before it has even been tried. If we can’t break that habit, our economy will be condemned to perpetual failure.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.