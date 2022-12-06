Banning Lewis Ranch house fire under investigation

Dec. 5—A structure fire was reported in Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs police and fire departments.

Firefighters with CSFD and Falcon Fire Department battled a blaze in the area of East Woodmen and North Marksheffel roads at beginning around 3:15 p.m.

Falcon Fire had two water tenders and brush trucks at the scene to put out the fire. Officials said the operation was defensive due to structural instability.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but police said fire crews saw juveniles leaving the building, which has been identified as the Banning Lewis Ranch House, police said. Police contacted and received statements from the juveniles.

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.