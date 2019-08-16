Banning Omar and Tlaib May Help Trump, but It Hurts Israel

Last Sunday, the largest-ever delegation of members of Congress to visit Israel held a joint press conference in Jerusalem. The group, 41 Democrats and 31 Republicans, was there to express solidarity with the Jewish state. A major focus for the Democrats, who were led by House majority leader Steny Hoyer, was to draw a distinction between most of their members in Congress and Representatives Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), whose anti-Semitic utterances and support for the movement to boycott Israel have put their colleagues on the spot.

Omar and Tlaib were scheduled to conduct their own tour of the country beginning on Friday that would, in contrast to the visit of Hoyer’s group, highlight Palestinian grievances and bash Israel. But their trip was canceled Thursday morning when, only an hour after President Donald Trump tweeted that he thought it would “show great weakness” for Israel to let them visit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government announced that they would be denied entry into the country.

At the Jerusalem press conference, Hoyer made it clear that despite the popularity of the pair and the other two members of the far-left “Squad” of congresswomen — Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — he and the other Democrats who took part in the AIPAC-sponsored trip were more representative of the caucus’s views on Israel. As the overwhelming support the caucus gave to an anti-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) resolution passed last month indicated, he’s right. But there’s little question that Omar and Tlaib speak for many in the Democratic base who wrongly see the Palestinian war on Israel as a righteous struggle.

A lot hangs on the question of which camp is seen as the face of the Democratic party, which is exactly why Trump chose to make an issue of the trip Omar and Tlaib had planned.

Trump’s criticisms of the Squad’s attitudes toward Israel and its supporters may be entirely correct, but his motives in this case are strictly political: The more attention he can focus on the Omars and Tlaibs of the world, the more he can portray the Democrats as a party falling under the control of the far left and boost his chances of reelection.

Trump may be the most pro-Israel U.S. president to date, and many friends of Israel are alarmed by the possibility that a Democrat with far less sympathy for the Jewish state will replace him in the Oval Office in 2021. But for Netanyahu to accede to his wishes on this issue is a mistake for a number of reasons that should have outweighed his natural desire to be in sync with the friendly leader of his nation’s most important ally.

Trump is right when he says that Omar and Tlaib hate Israel. They’re both guilty of anti-Semitic attacks on the country and its American supporters. They’ve claimed that Jews are buying congressional support and are guilty of dual loyalty, and they’ve supported an anti-Semitic BDS movement that seeks to eliminate the Jewish state. Their goal was to conduct a circus-like tour of Palestinian sites in which international journalists would help them smear Israel as an oppressor. The problems of the Palestinians would have been depicted as solely the fault of Israel, while the oppression, violence, corruption, and intransigence of both the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza would have been ignored.

But keeping Omar and Tlaib out of the country will help the cause of Israel-haters far more than the cause of Israel.

By going back on his government’s initial promise to let the two come to Israel, made last month by the ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, Netanyahu is hurting his country’s image as a free and open democracy that is not afraid of scrutiny. Even worse, by allowing Omar and Tlaib to pose as martyrs, Israel will engender sympathy for them among their fellow Democrats and aid rather than hinder their effort to ensure that the party turns sharply against Israel.

At the bottom of this controversy is a foolish law passed by the Knesset in 2017 to ban the entry into the country of foreigners who support boycotts of Israel. The point of the legislation was to hinder non-government organizations that seek to promote the false image of Israel as an “apartheid” state. The activities of BDS proponents inside Israel did little or no actual harm to the state, and their exclusion made the region’s only democracy seem like just another petty tyranny. The law may have provided catharsis to many Israelis, but it helped the country’s opponents more than it hurt them.