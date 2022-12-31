Banning police seek suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Police are seeking a suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous after a shooting that left two people dead and one injured this week near the 10 Freeway in Banning.

Banning police released a photograph and information on the suspected shooter Thursday. Dorian Alexander Francisco, 22, was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of "shots being fired and subjects running" on the 3300 block of West Ramsey Street, according to the Banning Police Department.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Medical aid was rendered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were notified of two more gunshot victims who were at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. One of them, a woman, died at the hospital. The other, a man, was stable.

The identities of the victims were being withheld until next of kin could be notified.

The Banning Police Department asked anyone with information to contact officers at (951) 922-3170.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.