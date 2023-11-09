Banning TikTok: Social media app takes center stage at GOP debate

WASHINGTON — The social media app TikTok became a flashpoint at the third GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, with multiple candidates pledging to ban it if they become president.

TikTok is a video app owned by ByteDance, a China-based company. CEO Shou Zi Chew has said the company has never shared user data with the Chinese government and pledged it never would. However, it is still the focus of concern in Washington, with lawmakers suggesting they have national security concerns.

Debate moderators Hugh Hewitt, Lester Holt and Kristen Welker asked the candidates about calls from Congressional Republicans to ban TikTok over allegations it is promoting pro-Palestinian content.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he would ban the video app, that it should have been banned years ago, and promised to do so in his first week as president.

“It is polluting the minds of American minds all throughout this country,” he said. “This is China trying to further divide the United States of America.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said TikTok is “polluting the minds” of America’s young people and China is the top threat the U.S. faces. “In order to do that it’s not just military. It’s economic, and it’s cultural.”

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took a shot at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, saying she has been critical of his TikTok use but that her own daughter uses TikTok and she should “take care of her family first.”

Haley shot back: “Keep my daughter out of your voice… you’re just scum.”

Ramaswamy said the government should go further and ban “any U.S. company that actually transfers U.S. data to the Chinese.”

Haley touted her experience negotiating tough issues with the Chinese government, including negotiating sanctions against North Korea with China and Russia.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott also called to ban the app: If we can eliminate TikTok that is a first step, but it’s not just TikTok. China continues to spy on our kids but they’re also buying our farmlands,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TikTok takes center stage at GOP debate