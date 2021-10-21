Bannon contempt vote, CDC panel's shot decision, Biden town hall: 5 things to know Thursday

House to vote on holding Bannon in contempt

The House will vote Thursday to hold former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt for defying a subpoena from the panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was reportedly talking to Trump in the days leading up to Jan. 6, encouraging him to focus on the electoral process – when lawmakers were meeting to count the Electoral College votes to confirm the victory of now-President Joe Biden. The Jan. 6 committee, co-chaired by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., voted unanimously Tuesday to hold Bannon in Congressional contempt. Bannon served in Trump's first campaign for president, then as White House chief strategist for the first few months of the Trump presidency until he left in August 2017.

CDC panel to review FDA's decision on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

The Advisory Committee on Vaccine Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to vote Thursday on whether to allow booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The vote will come after the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization of both for certain populations on Wednesday. Boosters for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved in September for people 65 and older and for high-risk workers. The federal committee will discuss whether to recommend a third shot after the two-dose series of Moderna and a second shot after the "one and done" J&J vaccine. If it recommends them, the CDC's director typically signs them off within a day. A bigger question is whether the committee will recommend that people be allowed to mix and match booster doses. The FDA also gave its approval for people to receive additional doses from manufacturers other than their initial shots.

Story continues

Biden holds CNN town hall to pitch agenda as deadlines loom

President Joe Biden will take center stage in Baltimore and on CNN Thursday as he looks to sharpen his pitch on his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending plans, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda that Democrats are scrambling to strike a deal on before the month's end. Biden will participate in a 90-minute town hall on CNN to field questions on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill focused on rebuilding roads and bridges and Democrats' larger economic package to expand the social safety net and tackle the climate crisis. The public forum comes at a pivotal moment for Biden, who is working behind the scenes to satisfy progressive and moderate Democrats jockeying over the final price tag of the social spending package. Biden is set to travel overseas at the end of the month and appear at the United Nations' climate change conference, where he'll have to convince allies the U.S. is on track to pass his climate-driven agenda.

Equal pay day for Hispanic American women

Thursday is equal pay day for Hispanic American women. On Oct. 21-22, the average Hispanic woman's pay for 2020 combined with her 2021 pay now equals $67,629 – the average non-Hispanic white man's 2020 pay. Women are overrepresented in many of the country's lowest-paying jobs or those paying less than $12 an hour, according to a 2018 study. But Latinas face the greatest disparity. The gap between white men and Latinas could narrow by a few cents in the coming year, according to the National Women's Law Center. But that's not good news for Hispanic women. It's estimated the pay gap will likely close because Latinas haven't returned to some of the lowest-paying jobs.

'Dune' out in theaters and on HBO Max

Director Denis Villeneuve's visually arresting big-budget adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic novel hits theaters and begins streaming on HBO Max Thursday evening. "Dune" follows a sensitive space prince named Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), whose dad (Oscar Isaac) is caught in a war over the deadly planet Arrakis, which is abundant in a precious resource known as Spice. The all-star cast also includes Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson. "It's a relatable story of a young person having to fight for what's right and what's good," Chalamet said. "That's especially relevant today, with my generation and the ones coming up fighting for what they believe in so strongly."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bannon House vote, CDC panel's shot meeting: 5 things to know Thursday