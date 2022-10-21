Bannon gets 4 months jail term for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

A federal judge has sentenced longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon to four months in jail for defying a subpoena from lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. He will also be forced to pay a $6,500 fine.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, said Bannon inappropriately defied the select committee on a matter of significant national interest, and even after roadblocks to his testimony had been removed. A jury had convicted Bannon in July on two charges of contempt of Congress — one for refusing to testify to the Jan. 6 select committee, another for refusing to provide relevant documents to the panel.

Nichols opted to allow Bannon to stay out of jail pending appeal, which could push the issue well into next year.

The select committee subpoenaed Bannon in September 2021 as it sought testimony from close Trump aides involved in efforts to help him subvert the 2020 election. Prosecutors charged him in November 2021, three weeks after the House voted to hold him in contempt.

Bannon opted against addressing Nichols when given the chance. “My lawyers have spoken for me,” he said.

Under federal law, the two misdemeanor counts Bannon was found guilty of earlier this year each carried a minimum term of one month’s incarceration and a maximum of a year in prison. The Justice Department had asked Nichols to sentence Bannon to a six month prison term. Prosecutors contended that the minimum sentence is mandatory, but Bannon’s lawyers argued that he could be sentenced to probation or to home confinement, rather than prison.

Nichols said several favors weighed in favor of a “substantial” sentence for Bannon — from the seriousness and significance of the Jan. 6 select committee probe to Bannon’s continued defiance of the select committee even after Trump purported in July to “waive” any assertion of executive privilege over his cooperation. But he also said Bannon appeared to rely on his lawyers’ advice, and he noted that the Jan. 6 select committee opted against a civil lawsuit to enforce its subpoena.

Bannon was the first of four witnesses held in contempt by the select committee for refusing to comply with a subpoena. One other, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, was also charged and is expected to stand trial in November before U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta. The Justice Department, however, declined to bring charges against two other top Trump aides, Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, who were similarly held in contempt by the panel.

As he prepared to issue his sentence, Nichols noted that Bannon had expressed no remorse for his defiance of the select committee and has, to this day, taken no steps to comply with the congressional subpoena even after suggesting in July there were no more obstacles to cooperating.

Bannon, who used his “War Room” podcast to promote false claims that the election was stolen by Joe Biden, was among those helping Trump strategize to prevent Biden from taking office, in part by orchestrating challenges by congressional Republicans. Bannon was part of a team of close Trump advisers who helped monitor the strategy in real-time from a command center at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5 and 6, 2021. He also helped convince Trump to focus his energy on the Jan. 6 election certification session of Congress as a last resort to remain in power.

Bannon also appeared to express knowledge, in late October 2020, of Trump’s plan to declare victory on election night even before the results of the presidential contest were conclusive.

Prosecutors also raised concerns about Bannon’s handling of the criminal case against him. Days before his trial began, Bannon and Trump attempted to derail the trial’s start by abruptly announcing a change of heart about Bannon’s willingness to testify — and Trump’s willingness to “waive” any claim of executive privilege over Bannon’s testimony.

DOJ attorneys argued that the move was primarily intended to disrupt the trial. Bannon has yet to provide any documents or testimony to the select committee despite Trump’s purported decision to bless his cooperation.

Bannon has primarily argued that the case against him is based on an unfair interpretation of complicated laws regarding executive privilege, the powers of the former president and whether he was entitled to rely on his lawyer’s advice when he initially opted against appearing for testimony of providing any documents to lawmakers.

In the run-up to the week-long trial, Nichols agreed with prosecutors that longstanding court precedents prevented Bannon from arguing that he was merely following his lawyer’s counsel. And Nichols agreed that the same precedent barred Bannon from claiming he believed he was immune from testifying because of Trump’s executive privilege, a decision that stripped Bannon of his strongest defense. Bannon intends to make those rulings a centerpiece of his appeal.

While Bannon’s legal arguments found little purchase at his trial, his rhetoric outside the courthouse featured his trademark bombast and provocation.

“I’m telling you right now, this is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden,” Bannon told reporters after his indictment last November. “Joe Biden ordered Merrick Garland to prosecute me from the White House lawn when he got off Marine One and we’re going to go on the offense. We’re tired of playing defense. We’re going to go on the offense on this.”