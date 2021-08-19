Bannon says Trump should become speaker, lead Biden impeachment, resign, and run for president in 2024

Steve Bannon presented a breathless timeline in which he said former President Donald Trump should become House speaker and lead an impeachment effort against President Joe Biden before resigning to run for the White House in 2024.

The former White House chief strategist discussed the unprecedented scenario during an episode of his War Room show on Wednesday while criticizing Biden's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

After saying "people should be court-martialed" over U.S. forces abandoning Bagram Airfield, which some have opined could have been used to help with evacuations following the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country, Bannon said this issue could be "one of the big charges eventually brought" against Biden.

"This thing is going to be huge," Bannon continued. "That's why I say, hey, Donald Trump should be elected the speaker of the House after [Republicans] have the sweeping victory in November '22, at least for 100 days, take the gavel from [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, gavel him in, start the impeachment process. In 100 days, punch out and go run for president of the United States in 2024."

The speaker of the House is not required to be an elected House member, but every speaker thus far has been an elected member.

Trump said in a Fox Business interview in June that it is "highly unlikely" he would run for a House or Senate seat in 2022 but said in an interview with another commentator the idea of replacing Pelosi as speaker is "interesting.” So far, the former president has not publicly decided whether he will run again for president in 2024.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared to say in a June 18 interview on Fox News Trump wanted to be speaker, which he later clarified to mean Trump wants McCarthy to become speaker.

Bannon served on Trump's 2016 campaign and in the White House for much of 2017.

He remains a vocal supporter of Trump, who issued a pardon in the final hours of his presidency to his former adviser as he faced criminal charges in an alleged “We Build the Wall” scam that raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting donors.

Trump was twice impeached by a Democratic-controlled House, once in relation to Ukraine and another to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but acquitted both times by a GOP-led Senate.

