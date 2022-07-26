Bannon Shares Fascist Dream

Reuters Videos

STORY: Footage posted on social media showed at least six large holes in its surface.The Antonivskyi bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-imposed Kherson administration, told Interfax.He told TASS news agency that a railway bridge upstream had also been damaged by missile strikes but that repair works were under way.Ukraine is waging a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing the Kherson region from Russia. A spokesperson for Ukrainian forces has said that the military had taken care not to destroy the bridge.