Bannon Shares Fascist Dream
Trump crony Steve Bannon waxed lyrical about plans to amass thousands of “shock troops” to seize the government.
Trump crony Steve Bannon waxed lyrical about plans to amass thousands of “shock troops” to seize the government.
The Russian military is constructing a pontoon crossing in Kherson Oblast that is supposed to replace the Daryivskyi Bridge, previously destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kherson Regional Councilmember Sergey Khlan wrote on Facebook on July 25.
A Brooklyn bishop and his wife were robbed in the middle of a livestreamed service Sunday, with the assailants making off with as much as around $1 million worth of jewelry.
Amid a worldwide heat wave, tourists in New York City shared whether they were willing to give up air conditioners in order to reduce their carbon footprint.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that the Justice Department will prosecute anyone who was “criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another," not ruling out the possibility of charging former president Donald Trump in the department's January 6 investigation.
The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year. The government had announced shortly after taking office in December that, starting in 2023, it would only provide payments for electric vehicles that "demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” At present, buyers of electric-only cars are eligible for government incentives of up to 6,000 euros ($6,100) and people who buy plug-in hybrids can get up to 4,500 euros ($4,570).
The personal religious beliefs of individuals and groups seem to be taking precedence over society's interest in protecting church and state.
Jensen's attorney asked to move the trial until after the Jan. 6 hearings in Congress and the midterm elections to find a less 'politically charged' jury.
The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) apparent new focus on Donald Trump in its Jan. 6 investigation presents prosecutors with multiple possible paths to an indictment, as sketched out by the House select committee’s own investigation into the former president’s White House and outside allies. In recent days, federal prosecutors have reportedly obtained phone records from…
The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web
A new Georgia poll show GOP Gov. Brian Kemp topping Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams by 5 points and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock edging GOP nominee Herschel Walker by 3 points
On Sunday, a preacher known for his flashy lifestyle was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service, police said. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead was delivering a sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when three robbers walked in.
Attorney General Merrick Garland commented on the crime wave gripping communities across the United States, saying cooperation between law enforcement agencies is key.
A husband gave his wife the ultimate surprise — and her reaction said it all.
Former Department of Justice (DOJ) official and federal prosecutor David Laufman on Wednesday called Trump allies who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election “malevolent nincompoops” and said the DOJ “is going hard” in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. “They knew this was a big lie. They knew this was a…
The White House said it will guarantee to buy some oil from drillers to replenish an emergency reserve.
STORY: Footage posted on social media showed at least six large holes in its surface.The Antonivskyi bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-imposed Kherson administration, told Interfax.He told TASS news agency that a railway bridge upstream had also been damaged by missile strikes but that repair works were under way.Ukraine is waging a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing the Kherson region from Russia. A spokesperson for Ukrainian forces has said that the military had taken care not to destroy the bridge.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, has recently cooperated with the Department of Justice investigation into the events of Jan. 6, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Justice Department reached out to her following her testimony a month ago before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the sources said. Hutchinson becomes the latest known figure with knowledge of the actions of top Trump administration officials on Jan. 6 to cooperate with the Justice Department’s inquiry.
The SBCTA is moving forward with a project to build bi-directional tunnels to the Ontario airport.
For the first time since leaving the nation’s capital under the cloud of the Jan. 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump returned on Tuesday and delivered a speech that painted America as having become a “cesspool of crime” under his predecessor.
Privately owned packaging company Tetra Pak on Tuesday said it would exit its remaining Russia operations after 62 years in the country and would divest its business there. It said local management would run the operation as an unaffiliated entity under a new name. Scores of Western companies have left Russia or announced their intention to do so after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation", drawing widespread sanctions and condemnation.