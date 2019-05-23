Bannon stirs the pot as voting starts in crucial European elections

BARCELONA — Amid the ongoing political crisis turned soap opera sweeping Europe as elections approach to choose delegates to the EU Parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron minced no words about President Trump’s former main man Steve Bannon, who showed up in Paris to cheer on Marine Le Pen and her hard-right National Rally party.

Macron accused the ubiquitous global strategist-at-large of working with nationalists in “the dismantling of Europe” and being more “intrusive” than the Russians “in financing [and] helping extremist parties.”

His campaign manager, Stéphane Séjourné, was even more direct: Bannon’s help for the controversial Le Pen, he tweeted, “makes you want to throw up.”

Le Pen, meanwhile, who is facing potential investigations into Bannon’s role in her party’s finances, brushed off the booted White House adviser’s effusive praise of her in the Paris media, acting as though he were an unwanted houseguest, even a stalker. No, she hadn’t invited the American to Paris and he had “no role in the campaign,” she told FranceInfo on Monday. She added that until she saw a news report, she didn’t know the strategist was in Paris — a claim that seemed less than totally credible when a reporter for Le Parisien said he saw two officials of her party leaving Bannon’s suite in the swanky Le Bristol Hotel last Friday.

In the voting that runs from Thursday to Sunday, citizens of 28 countries will choose 751 delegates to serve five-year terms in the European Parliament in Brussels. At stake is whether the 25-year-old EU will grow even more entwined, as Macron envisions, or give more power to its individual member countries, a position that Le Pen favors, along with over a dozen European nationalist-populist “sovereigntist” parties that Bannon has been unofficially advising over the past year. Their vision is one Trump would recognize, a Europe with guarded borders, more walls and an end to cooperation in fighting climate change.

Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally party (formerly the National Front), addresses a rally ahead of the European elections, May 21. (Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images) More

Despite their differences, both Macron and Bannon see the election as the most important vote in the history of the European Union, with Macron warning that the EU faces “an existential threat” from the parties that Bannon has been advising.

The upcoming election will also become a vote of confidence (or not) in the French president, who, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled to retire in 2021, has positioned himself as the power man and savior of the European Union. “Macron is in free fall,” Bannon told Yahoo News. “Not one other centrist leader has joined him in his ‘Renaissance’ project to save the EU — not one. Even Merkel backed off.” Bannon says Macron “made this election a referendum on himself and his presidency. He risked it all. If he comes up short … his presidency is essentially over.”

“It’s a big deal in France,” says Susi Dennison, director of the European Power program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, who likens it to the U.S. midterms. French voters see the election as an opportunity to give Macron, whose popularity has plummeted amid the violent yellow vest protests, “a kick in the mouth.”

Bannon predicts Le Pen’s National Rally, currently leading Macron’s La République en Marche party by a hair, will win a plurality of the French delegates to the EU Parliament. And across the continent, he says, nationalist-populist parties will take more than 30 percent of seats, and when Parliament convenes in July they will vote as a bloc to block passage of budgets, legislation and key appointments to the upper political echelons of the EU.

If that happens, he says, “each day will be a war to the knife.”

But France is only one country that appears rocky this week. Austria looks entirely unhinged. The problem: a video shot two years ago on Spanish party island Ibiza. In the video, which first emerged in the German press on Friday, Heinz-Christian Strache — leader of Austria’s nationalist Freedom Party, who became Austria’s vice chancellor in 2017 — is chatting up a young woman who claimed to be the niece of a Russian oligarch, advising her how to clean up “dirty money.” Among the ideas of the man who would soon become the second-ranking official in Austria’s government: to funnel her 250 million euros to his Freedom Party or invest in a tabloid and make it a cheering section for the party. In exchange he appears to dangle government contracts.