Bannon: With Mueller probe over, Trump ‘is going to go full animal’

ROME — Donald Trump “is going to go full animal” now that he sees himself no longer under the shadow of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, former White House adviser Steve Bannon said last weekend. “When I saw no new indictments — I thought, Oh my God! They didn’t indict anybody regarding the Flynn investigation, they didn’t indict Don, Jr.! Maybe [Mueller] could have details about obstruction of justice that are not indictable, but are meaningful. But right now, it looks like they have nothing.” And he predicts Trump will “come off the chains” — and use the Mueller findings to browbeat the opposition and ignore House requests for more documents: “He will use it to bludgeon them.”

Bannon spoke to Yahoo News in Rome, the latest stop in his European tour aimed at forging a coalition of populist parties — while condemning Italy's new tentative agreement with China on economic cooperation, meeting with right-wing political leaders about the upcoming elections for European Parliament — the result of which he believes will push the European Union more to the right, and setting up an academy to train the next generation of leaders in populist, nationalist politics.

In the course of two interviews, one on Friday (just before the Mueller report was handed over to Attorney General William Barr) and one on Sunday as Barr was releasing his summary of the report — which found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, as well as the decision not to pursue obstruction charges against the president — Bannon sounded off on a wide range of topics, including American and European politics.

He claimed credit for predicting that Trump would be unscathed by the report and advising the president not to discredit it.

"I kept telling him, 'Don't say Mueller's bad, I don't think he's going to have anything.’"

The upshot of the Mueller probe is that the left is "in tears,” he said. “On ‘Rachel Maddow,’ she went 10 minutes into her show before the words ‘no indictment’ crossed her lips. On CNN, they're in the mumble tank. They're crestfallen. They thought this would be it."

Bannon, who left the White House in 2017 and has been on the outs with Trump over comments to author Michael Wolff, believes he inspired some ideas now circulating among the left-populist wing of the Democratic Party. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has the most ambitious policy agenda among the leading presidential contenders “is sort of stealing from me” in her proposal to break up and regulate the giant tech and social-media companies such as Google and Facebook; Bannon said he’s been pushing for them to be treated as public utilities since 2017.

But even though Warren “is coming at this with some fundamental populist policies” that he believes will make many Trump supporters think, ‘I wish Trump was saying that,” he believes her presidential bid is doomed.

“She’s consistently gone down [in polls] — she’s now at 8 percent. I don’t think we’re ever going to see her in double digits. Why? Because Trump is focused on her.” Mocking the Massachusetts senator as Pocahontas and deriding her DNA results, Bannon says, have crippled her chances. “Trump,” he declared, “has destroyed her candidacy.”