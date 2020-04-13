Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 46% Share Price Gain

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN) shareholders have enjoyed a 46% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 0.2% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 6.1% , including dividends .

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.2% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 7.9% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, it has a TSR of 86% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Banque Cantonale Vaudoise shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.1% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 13% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

