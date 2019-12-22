Bansky unveils ''Scar of Bethlehem'' Nativity display

A modern day manger by British street artist Bansky was unveiled in Bethlehem on Sunday (December 22)

a nativity display evoking the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It features Jesus, Mary and Joseph figures under Israel's concrete West Bank barrier

punctured by bullet holes, the largest of which resembles a star over the manger.

It's located in the Walled Off hotel, which the elusive artist opened in 2017.

Wisam Salsa is general manager there.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WISAM SALSA, GENERAL MANAGER OF THE 'WALLED OFF' HOTEL, SAYING:

"Banksy called this nativity 'The Scar of Bethlehem' and as you see there is a scar, there is a hole on the wall that marks the wall and the life in Bethlehem how it is today."

The installation was welcomed by tourists.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHARLOTTE BORIE, TOURIST FROM FRANCE, SAYING:

"I think it's totally true that the connection is really really important and Banksy found exactly how to tell without words the reality, it's really really incredible. We are really lucky to be here today."

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists flocked to Manger Square, for a more traditional take outside the Church of the Nativity, revered as the birthplace of Jesus.