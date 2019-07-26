How Banswara Syntex Limited (NSE:BANSWRAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Banswara Syntex Limited (NSE:BANSWRAS) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of BANSWRAS, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Banswara Syntex here.

Undervalued with adequate balance sheet

BANSWRAS is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that BANSWRAS has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. BANSWRAS's has produced operating cash levels of 0.22x total debt over the past year, which implies that BANSWRAS's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. BANSWRAS's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, BANSWRAS's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that BANSWRAS is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For Banswara Syntex, I've compiled three important aspects you should further research:

