Bantam Receives Filing Letter from FDA, Moves Forward to Next Step in PMTA Process

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC, a provider of high-quality, science-based e-liquid products, is pleased to announce its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) has been filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Bantam submitted its PMTA to FDA on Sept. 2 and received its initial acceptance notification from the agency the following month.

Bantam is seeking marketing orders from FDA for its suite of e-liquid products.

The filing letter signifies completion of FDA's preliminary review of Bantam's PMTA and the progression of its application into the formal substantive review phase. During this phase, FDA will conduct an in-depth evaluation of the scientific studies and other materials submitted in conjunction with Bantam's application.

"Bantam is pleased its PMTA has been formally filed and will be entering the scientific review phase of this process. Bantam looks forward to engaging with FDA as it reviews the submission and scientific research provided in support of the filing," said Bantam spokesperson Anthony Dillon. "Bantam's goal has always been to provide consumers with high-quality, science-based e-liquid products that can be enjoyed for years to come. News of the filing brings Bantam one step closer to reaching that goal."

Bantam has invested significant resources into the PMTA process and remains confident that the content and quality of materials in its submission will result in the receipt of the necessary marketing orders from FDA.

About Bantam Vape

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to create the best possible flavors backed by science. Recognized by Vaping360 as one of the best nicotine salts on the market, Bantam attributes its success to its authentic and artisanal flavors developed by chemists with decades of combined experience. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

