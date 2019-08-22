Is Baofeng Modern International Holdings (HKG:1121) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Baofeng Modern International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1121) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Baofeng Modern International Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, Baofeng Modern International Holdings had CN¥123.1m of debt at December 2018, down from CN¥261.8m a year prior. However, it also had CN¥24.2m in cash, and so its net debt is CN¥98.9m.

How Healthy Is Baofeng Modern International Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Baofeng Modern International Holdings had liabilities of CN¥251.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥4.80m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥24.2m as well as receivables valued at CN¥35.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥197.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Baofeng Modern International Holdings is worth CN¥655.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Baofeng Modern International Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Baofeng Modern International Holdings managed to grow its revenue by 31%, to CN¥164m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Baofeng Modern International Holdings managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost a very considerable CN¥103m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through CN¥7.2m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. For riskier companies like Baofeng Modern International Holdings I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.