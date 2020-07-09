Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) closed the most recent trading day at $45.99, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 36.15% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BZUN as it approaches its next earnings release.

BZUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.05% and +22.18%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BZUN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.9% higher within the past month. BZUN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note BZUN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.82.

It is also worth noting that BZUN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



