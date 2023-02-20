Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.105

Bapcor Limited's (ASX:BAP) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 17th of March to A$0.105, with investors receiving 5.0% more than last year's A$0.10. This takes the dividend yield to 3.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Bapcor's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 161% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 50.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Bapcor Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 8 years was A$0.08 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.215. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Bapcor has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

We Could See Bapcor's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Bapcor has grown earnings per share at 7.8% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Bapcor's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Bapcor is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Bapcor is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bapcor that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

