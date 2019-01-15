How Do Bapcor Limited’s (ASX:BAP) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Bapcor:

0.13 = AU$132m ÷ (AU$1.2b – AU$243m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Bapcor has an ROCE of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Bapcor

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Bapcor Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Bapcor’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.4% average in the Retail Distributors industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Bapcor’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





ASX:BAP Last Perf January 15th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Bapcor’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bapcor has total assets of AU$1.2b and current liabilities of AU$243m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Bapcor’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Bapcor could be worth a closer look. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.