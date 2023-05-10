Baptist Health nurse arrested, facing charges of video voyeurism and sexual cyber harassment

A local nurse is facing video voyeurism and sexual cyber harassment charges.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 33-year-old Luke Waski was arrested on April 27th.

The report said one of Waski’s patients, laying in her hospital bed, asked him to use her phone to call someone, to let them know she was ok.

After the patient unlocked her phone, Waski walked out of the room with it and texted himself 3 nude photos and a video of that patient, according to the report.

Action News Jax Law and Safety expert Dale Carson describes the magnitude of these charges.

“In these particular cases where this sort of behavior is engaged in, where you actually take someone’s phone and your text to yourself information that’s private on that phone, you have a potential theft charge and you have a cybercrime,” said Carson.

Baptist Health sent Action News Jax the following statement:

Luke Waski was a recent hire and was terminated after this event. We immediately began an investigation and worked with law enforcement. Waski was arrested within a few hours of the incident. We also reported this to the Florida Department of Health, which shares information with the Florida Board of Nursing. This is very disappointing and unacceptable behavior.

Action News Jax spoke with Dr. Chelsa Fore, she’s been a nurse for 26 years and is the president of the First Coast Black Nurses Association.

She said that this type of behavior can be prevented.

“Remember that our goal is to advocate and to provide care for our patients and not to cause them any harm,” said Fore.

