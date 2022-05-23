Bar customers on Cape Cod say drinks may have been drugged, police say

The Barnstable Police Department is warning customers of local bars to be on the lookout after some people reported feeling the effects of possible date rape drugs.

Police say no assaults have been reported; however, they urge bar-goers to use the buddy system to prevent being separated during a night out.

They also encourage people to make sure their drink is being served directly by the bartender or server, never leave their drink unattended, and keep their hand over their drink when looking away. People who start to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way should seek help immediately.

Tampering with someone’s drink is itself a crime. Drugs such as Rohypnol, Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and Ketamine are scentless, colorless and tasteless, according to police, and can cause disorientation, confusion and temporary paralysis or unconsciousness.

Bar-goers are asked to keep an eye out for uncharacteristic behavior from any people they are with and be wary of strangers trying to lure people away from their friends.

Anyone who sees someone in distress, wandering alone late at night or who may have been a victim of a crime should call the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.

