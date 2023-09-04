Bar employee accused of stabbing unruly patron during fight, Cherokee County deputies say

Three men are behind bars after officials say they were involved in a stabbing at a bar.

Cherokee County sheriff officials said on Friday at 12:30 a.m., deputies received reports of a person stabbed at “The Place,” a bar on Parkside Lane near Woodstock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they located a 49-year-old man lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim, a patron at the bar, was being disorderly and escorted outside by several men before a fight began. During the fight, the victim was stabbed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives determined that a bar employee, 31-year-old Eric Armstrong of Woodstock, was responsible for the stabbing.

Armstrong was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities also arrested 25-year-old Bradley Salisbury of Woodstock and 39-year-old Bryan Cahill of Canton, two bar patrons involved in the fight.

Salisbury was charged with battery, and Cahill was charged with simple battery. Both men bonded out of jail Friday morning on $1,000 bonds.

IN OTHER NEWS: