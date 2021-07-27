Bar employee charged with 14 felonies for identity thefts of customers, drugs

Jul. 27—A Mitchell man was indicted Friday by a grand jury in Davison County, charging him with 14 felonies surrounding alleged identity theft, grand theft and other drug charges for incidents ranging from June 1 to July 10.

Jordan Sprinkel, 25, of Mitchell, was indicted on eight counts of identity theft, three counts of attempted identity theft, two counts of grand theft and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Court documents accuse Sprinkel of writing down the credit card information of a customer while working at a bar in Ethan, which he later used to withdraw $1,400 from the victim's account.

Sprinkel is alleged to have later attempted to make three more withdrawals, which were declined after the account had been frozen.

An arrest affidavit says Sprinkel had also obtained and altered two checks from a separate customer at the bar. Sprinkel allegedly changed the checks to appear as though they were issued to him, and altered the amounts to total $995.

The victim confirmed he had written and signed the checks, but that they were not made out to Sprinkel and the amounts had been changed.

Court documents say authorities executed a search warrant at Sprinkel's residence on July 19, and discovered a glass pipe with residue inside, which field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Sprinkel faces 12 Class 6 felonies, each punishable by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Sprinkel is set to be arraigned on these charges before a Davison County judge on Aug. 3.