Bar employee wounded in shooting during gang fight at 99 Problems bar in East El Paso

A bar employee was shot and wounded early Sunday while attempting to disarm an armed person during a fight between possible gang members at an East Side bar, El Paso police officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the 99 Problems Bar and Grill in the Capistrano Center retail strip at 1515 Lee Trevino Drive next to Vista Del Sol Drive, police said.

Gun violence: 'An increasingly dangerous environment.' One dead, 2 wounded in Red Sands shooting

A 30-year-old man, who works at the bar, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life threatening, police officials said.

An investigation by the EPPD Gang Unit found that a fight began after an argument began between people claiming "affiliation with two different gangs," according to a police news statement. The names of the gangs was not disclosed.

During the melee, the bar employee was shot while attempting to disarm a person who pulled out a firearm as several fights erupted, police said. More gunshots were fired outside the bar; but, there were no other injuries reported.

Previously: New details from East Side house party shooting: Suspect dragged out of bar after arrest

An investigation by the Gang Unit continues. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting at 99 Problems may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.

Crime: City parks employee robbed by man with knife in South-Central El Paso

An El Paso police car at a crime scene. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso bar worker wounded in gang shooting at 99 Problems bar