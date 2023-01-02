New Year’s bar fight ends with two dead, two in custody, say Collinsville police

Two men are dead and two others are in custody after a New Year’s altercation at a Collinsville bar spilled into a parking lot and ended with gunfire.

Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, of Granite City, were pronounced dead by a Madison County coroner in the parking lot at the rear of 103 West Main St., according to a release from the Collinsville Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Sloan’s Pub House after receiving a 911 call reporting gunfire at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival, they found Correa and Torres-Granado unresponsive with gunshot wounds. They attempted CPR until paramedics arrived, police said.

Two other males were “encountered,” the release stated, and taken into custody. Their names have not been released since no criminal charges had been filed as of Sunday evening.

According to the police department release, witnesses told investigators that a physical altercation began inside Sloan’s in downtown Collinsville between a group of males and a single male. The fight was broken up temporarily before reigniting in the parking lot at the read of the bar.

“It was reported that a group of individuals, which included Correa and Torres-Granado, exited their vehicles armed with firearms and approached a Dodge Charger occupied by the lone male individual and a female acquaintance,” the release stated.

Members of the armed group attempted to break the windows of the Dodge Charger with their firearms. The occupant of the Charger fired multiple rounds for his own firearm, striking Correa and Torrres-Granado, the release stated.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services division responded and processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The two individuals in custody include the man in the Charger and one of the members of the group trying to break the windows, police said.

Anyone that witnessed this incident that was not contacted or interviewed by the Collinsville Police Department last night is asked to contact our Investigations Commander, Lt. Eric Owen, at 618-344-2131, ext. 5136.