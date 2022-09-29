Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer

A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.

When officers arrived and confronted the man, an officer fired his weapon, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

The man was taken into custody.

Both a criminal and administrative investigation into the shots fired will be handled by Tacoma police.