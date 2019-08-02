Is Bar Harbor Bankshares's (NYSEMKT:BHB) CEO Pay Fair?

Curtis Simard became the CEO of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Curtis Simard's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Bar Harbor Bankshares is worth US$384m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$1.2m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$605k. We examined companies with market caps from US$200m to US$800m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.8m.

That means Curtis Simard receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

Is Bar Harbor Bankshares Growing?

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 9.8% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -2.5% over last year.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bar Harbor Bankshares Been A Good Investment?

Bar Harbor Bankshares has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 14% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Curtis Simard is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We see room for improved growth, as well as fairly unremarkable returns over the last three years. While the CEO may not be underpaid, we don't think the pay is too generous either. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Bar Harbor Bankshares (free visualization of insider trades).

